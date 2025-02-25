Technology News
English Edition

Scientists Discover Declining Global Ocean Evaporation Amid Rising Temperatures

A study finds global ocean evaporation has declined since 2008, contradicting previous expectations tied to rising sea temperatures.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 February 2025 17:00 IST
Scientists Discover Declining Global Ocean Evaporation Amid Rising Temperatures

Photo Credit: Wikimedia

Despite global warming, ocean evaporation rates have decreased since 2008

Highlights
  • Ocean evaporation rates have declined since 2008 despite warming
  • Study links evaporation changes to reduced wind speeds
  • Researchers cite climate oscillations as a key influencing factor
Advertisement

A decline in global ocean evaporation has been identified over the past decade, despite rising sea surface temperatures. This shift challenges established climate models, which have long linked higher temperatures to increased evaporation. The unexpected trend was observed through satellite data analysis, revealing that evaporation rates started decreasing after 2008. Researchers suggest that changing atmospheric circulation patterns and reduced wind speeds may be influencing this reversal, highlighting the complexity of Earth's climate system.

Study Reveals Key Climate Anomalies

According to the study published in Geophysical Research Letters, an assessment of ocean heat flux data was conducted by researchers from the Institute of Geographic Sciences and Natural Resources Research at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It was found that while ocean evaporation had been rising from 1988 to 2008, a reversal occurred thereafter, leading to a decline between 2008 and 2017.


The study's lead author, Dr. Ma Ning, told Phys.org that two-thirds of the global oceans have shown reduced evaporation rates since the late 2000s. This decline contradicts previous expectations that global warming would consistently drive higher evaporation levels. The research suggests that large-scale atmospheric circulation shifts, particularly in the Northern Oscillation Index, may be contributing to the changes.

Impact of Wind Stilling on Evaporation

A decline in wind speed, referred to as "wind stilling," has been identified as a crucial factor in this unexpected trend. Lower wind speeds result in reduced surface turbulence, thereby limiting the exchange of moisture between the ocean and the atmosphere. The study indicates that this phenomenon may be linked to broader climate oscillations affecting atmospheric circulation.


Dr. Ma explained that while evaporation levels have declined, this should not necessarily be viewed as a weakening of the global hydrological cycle. Instead, it may be an indication of natural climate variability influencing regional and global weather patterns. Researchers continue to investigate how these findings may affect long-term climate predictions.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Climate Change, Ocean Evaporation, Global Warming, Climate Science, Atmospheric
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Arabia Had Five Times More Rainfall 400 Years Ago, Study Finds
iOS 18.4 Beta 1 Update for iPhone Brings Priority Notifications, New Style in Image Playground: What’s New

Related Stories

Scientists Discover Declining Global Ocean Evaporation Amid Rising Temperatures
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy A56, Galaxy A36 India Launch Teased
  2. Xiaomi 15 Ultra Showcased in Three Colourways; Camera Details Teased
  3. Realme GT 7 India Variant Key Features, Colour Options Surface Online
  4. Apple's MacBook Air M4 Could Launch Soon With These Upgrades
  5. Google Pixel 9a Alleged Hands-on Video Showcases DesignÂ 
  6. Vivo V50 Review: Fancy Design Backed by Big Battery Life
  7. Snapdragon 8 Elite-Powered Phones Will Now Receive 8 Years of Updates
  8. Realme Neo 7x With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 Images Leak Revealing Slim Design
  10. Google to Replace SMS Authentication for Gmail With This Security Feature
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme Buds Air 7 With Up to 52 Hours Total Battery Life Launched: Price, Features
  2. Google Rolling Out Video Transcripts Feature for Google Drive, to Let Users View and Search Captions
  3. Samsung Galaxy M16 and Galaxy M06 5G India Launch Date Set for February 27
  4. Microsoft Testing a Free, Ad-Supported Version of Microsoft 365 Desktop Apps
  5. Astronomers Spot Galaxy NGC 3640 With a Past of Consuming Smaller Galaxies
  6. Realme Neo 7x With Snapdragon 6 Gen 4 SoC, 6,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  7. Realme Neo 7 SE With MediaTek Dimensity 8400-Max SoC, 7,000mAh Battery Launched: Price, Specifications
  8. Samsung Galaxy G Fold Said to Be in Development, Could Debut Alongside Galaxy Z Fold 7, Galaxy Z Flip 7
  9. OKX Admits to Unlicensed Operations, Agrees to $505 Million Settlement with US DoJ
  10. Intel Xeon 6700, 6500 Series Processors With Performance Cores Announced
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »