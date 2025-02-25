Scientists Discover Declining Global Ocean Evaporation Amid Rising Temperatures

A decline in global ocean evaporation has been identified over the past decade, despite rising sea surface temperatures. This shift challenges established climate models, which have long linked higher temperatures to increased evaporation. The unexpected trend was observed through satellite data analysis, revealing that evaporation rates started decreasing after 2008. Researchers suggest that changing atmospheric circulation patterns and reduced wind speeds may be influencing this reversal, highlighting the complexity of Earth's climate system.

Study Reveals Key Climate Anomalies

According to the study published in Geophysical Research Letters, an assessment of ocean heat flux data was conducted by researchers from the Institute of Geographic Sciences and Natural Resources Research at the Chinese Academy of Sciences. It was found that while ocean evaporation had been rising from 1988 to 2008, a reversal occurred thereafter, leading to a decline between 2008 and 2017.



The study's lead author, Dr. Ma Ning, told Phys.org that two-thirds of the global oceans have shown reduced evaporation rates since the late 2000s. This decline contradicts previous expectations that global warming would consistently drive higher evaporation levels. The research suggests that large-scale atmospheric circulation shifts, particularly in the Northern Oscillation Index, may be contributing to the changes.

Impact of Wind Stilling on Evaporation

A decline in wind speed, referred to as "wind stilling," has been identified as a crucial factor in this unexpected trend. Lower wind speeds result in reduced surface turbulence, thereby limiting the exchange of moisture between the ocean and the atmosphere. The study indicates that this phenomenon may be linked to broader climate oscillations affecting atmospheric circulation.



Dr. Ma explained that while evaporation levels have declined, this should not necessarily be viewed as a weakening of the global hydrological cycle. Instead, it may be an indication of natural climate variability influencing regional and global weather patterns. Researchers continue to investigate how these findings may affect long-term climate predictions.