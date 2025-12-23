Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Ai
  • Ai News
  • How Much Water Does AI Use? Consumption Now Exceeds World’s Bottled Water, Suggests New Study

How Much Water Does AI Use? Consumption Now Exceeds World’s Bottled Water, Suggests New Study

The study also claims that AI systems could have a carbon footprint equal to that of New York City in 2025.

Written by Akash Dutta, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 23 December 2025 15:43 IST
How Much Water Does AI Use? Consumption Now Exceeds World’s Bottled Water, Suggests New Study

Photo Credit: Pexels/Brett Sayles

The study estimates AI data centres could consume 312–765 billion litres of water per year

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • AI inference is said to be the biggest driver of environmental impact
  • Study says most AI companies do not disclose resource consumption by AI
  • AI systems comprised 20 percent of total data centre power demand in 2024
Advertisement

Artificial intelligence (AI) has a drinking problem, but it is not what you think. A 2025 study has claimed that the water consumption by AI systems via data centres might have exceeded the total global consumption of bottled water. Its carbon footprint is also said to be equivalent to that of New York City this year. These are bold claims, and despite the lack of pinpoint accuracy due to disclosures by companies, if this is true, it highlights the massive environmental impact driven by the global AI demand.

AI Systems Could Have Critical Environmental Impact, Says Study

The peer-reviewed study, titled “The carbon and water footprints of data centres and what this could mean for artificial intelligence,” was published recently. Led by Dutch academician Alex de Vries-Gao, the research aimed to find the environmental impact of AI systems, primarily the data centres running AI workloads. While the paper acknowledges that finding accurate numbers could be difficult since companies do not distinguish between AI and non-AI workloads in environmental reports, there are ways to estimate the global power demand of AI.

The researcher resorted to generalised emission and water consumption data and the environmental reports of data centres released by companies such as Google, Meta, Amazon, and others to get an estimate of the power generation that is being used for AI workloads.

Based on different models, the researchers found that the carbon footprint of AI systems alone could be between 32.6 and 79.7 million tons of CO2 emissions in 2025, which is equivalent to New York City in the same year. This is significant since the city is among the top when it comes to carbon footprint. In 2018, the World Economic Forum found the US city to have the third-highest emissions, after Seoul and Guangzhou.

Similarly, the water footprint of AI workloads powered by data centres is said to be between 312.5 and 764.6 billion litres, a number exceeding the total bottled water consumed on Earth in a year. This means that AI is not just an energy issue, but also a water-security problem.

As per the study, the major driver of environmental impact is not the training of AI models but running inference. Inference, or the compute required to find responses to users' prompts, is causing a higher amount of emissions and requires a high volume of water consumption. This seems rational given millions of daily queries, image and video generations, and assistants running around the clock.

Surprisingly, the rising environmental impact also highlights that despite efforts being taken to make data centres more energy-efficient, the rise in AI demand far surpasses the measures and reduces the overall effectiveness. Put simply, better tech is leading to more usage, not lower impact.

The study makes two critical points. First, due to the vast requirement of energy-hungry infrastructure, AI should no longer be treated as software, and it should warrant a similar level of regulatory environmental oversight as industries such as telecom, aviation, and heavy industries.

Second, the author suggests that the lack of disclosures and transparency of AI workloads in environmental reports is leading to obscurity when it comes to measurement and conservation efforts. The study highlights that AI companies should start revealing these numbers so that policymakers and researchers are not reacting based on outdated data.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: AI, Artificial Intelligence, Climate Change, Environment, Science
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta
Akash Dutta is a Chief Sub Editor at Gadgets 360. He is particularly interested in the social impact of technological developments and loves reading about emerging fields such as AI, metaverse, and fediverse. In his free time, he can be seen supporting his favourite football club - Chelsea, watching movies and anime, and sharing passionate opinions on food. More
Apple's iPhone Could Soon Support Pairing With Wireless Earphones, Third-Party Smartwatches

Related Stories

How Much Water Does AI Use? Consumption Now Exceeds World’s Bottled Water, Suggests New Study
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Realme 16 Pro Series Camera Details and Realme Buds Air Launch Date Revealed
  2. Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Date, Price Range Leaked
  3. Motorola Edge 70 Goes on Sale in India: See Price, Offers, Features
  4. Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Poco X8 Pro Spotted on IMDA Ahead of Global Launch
  5. Google Brings Its Emergency Location Service to Smartphones in India
  6. ChatGPT Gets Spotify Wrapped-Like End-of-Year Experience
  7. OnePlus Pad Go 2 Review
  8. Anthropic Built an AI Tool to Check If AI Models Are Biased or Dangerous
  9. Realme Narzo 90x 5G Sale in India Begins Today
  10. Huawei MatePad 11.5 (2026) With 2.5K Display, 10,100mAh Battery Launched
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 15 Series India Launch Date, Price Range Surface Online; Tipster Leaks Global Variant Price, Features
  2. Clair Obscur: Expedition 33's Game of the Year Win at Indie Game Awards Retracted Over Gen AI Use
  3. Xiaomi 17 Ultra, Poco X8 Pro Listed on IMDA Database; Global Debut Expected Soon After Launch in China
  4. How Much Water Does AI Use? Consumption Now Exceeds World’s Bottled Water, Suggests New Study
  5. Google Launches Emergency Location Service Feature for Android Smartphones in India
  6. Apple's iPhone Could Soon Support Pairing With Wireless Earphones, Third-Party Smartwatches
  7. Samsung Galaxy A37, Galaxy A57 Tipped to Launch With Notable Camera Upgrades
  8. Anthropic Releases New Open-Source Tool That Evaluates How AI Models Behave
  9. Motorola Edge 70 With 5,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Camera Goes on Sale in India: Price, Offers, Features
  10. Bitcoin Slips Below $88,000 Amidst Mixed Macro Signals, Cautious Investor Positioning
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »