Arabia Had Five Times More Rainfall 400 Years Ago, Study Finds

A study finds Arabia's rainfall was five times more extreme 400 years ago, reshaping its past climate and landscape.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 25 February 2025 16:00 IST
Arabia Had Five Times More Rainfall 400 Years Ago, Study Finds

Photo Credit: Wikimedia

Recent research reveals that Arabia received rainfall five times more than it does today, 400 years ago

Highlights
  • Arabia’s rainfall was five times more extreme 400 years ago
  • Study reveals Arabia was once a vegetated savannah
  • Researchers stress need for climate resilience in urban development
Extreme rainfall in Arabia was five times more intense 400 years ago, as indicated by recent climate reconstructions. The data suggests that the region, currently defined by arid desert, once had significantly higher precipitation levels, resembling a lush savannah. The findings highlight the necessity for improved climate preparedness as urbanisation expands in the region.

Study Reveals Significant Rainfall Variability Over Centuries

According to the study published in Science Advances, researchers from the University of Miami Rosenstiel School of Marine, Atmospheric, and Earth Science discovered that the Arabian Peninsula had significantly higher rainfall over the last 2,000 years. The landscape, now barren, was once covered with vegetation and inhabited by wildlife such as lions, leopards, and wolves. Findings indicate that 200 years ago, rainfall was still double what it is today.

Deep-Sea Brine Pools Provide Uninterrupted Climate Record

As per reports, sediment cores were extracted from a deep-sea brine pool in the Gulf of Aqaba using a remotely operated vehicle (ROV) deployed from the research vessel OceanXplorer. The brine's chemistry enabled the preservation of undisturbed sediment layers, allowing an accurate reconstruction of Late Holocene rainfall trends.

Implications for Climate Preparedness in the Middle East

Speaking to Phys.org, Sam Purkis, Professor and Chair of the Department of Marine Geosciences at the University of Miami Rosenstiel School, stated that the study underscores the importance of climate resilience as development projects like NEOM in Saudi Arabia reshape the region. The assumption of long-term climate stability is not reliable, according to Amy Clement, a Professor in the Department of Atmospheric Sciences at the same institution.

Urgency for Enhanced Flood and Drought Management

The Middle East, already vulnerable to extreme weather, faces rising instances of flash floods and droughts. The catastrophic flooding seen across the Arabian Peninsula in early 2024 reinforces the need to study historical rainfall patterns to improve disaster preparedness. Mattie Rodrigue, Science Program Director at OceanX, highlighted the importance of technological advancements in climate research to better predict future hydroclimate trends.

Further reading: Arabia, Rainfall, Climate Change, Extreme Weather, Middle East
Arabia Had Five Times More Rainfall 400 Years Ago, Study Finds
