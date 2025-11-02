Technology News
Scientists Propose Space-Based Carbon-Neutral Data Centres for Sustainable Computing

NTU Singapore scientists propose carbon-neutral data centers in space using solar power and natural cooling.

Updated: 2 November 2025 20:44 IST
Scientists Propose Space-Based Carbon-Neutral Data Centres for Sustainable Computing

Photo Credit: Nature Electronics

NTU scientists propose space-based data centers powered by solar energy and cooled by space vacuum

Highlights
  • NTU study proposes carbon-neutral orbital data centers
  • Space offers free cooling and unlimited solar energy
  • Could reduce data transmission and energy use
Putting data centres in orbit could soon be viable, helping to address growing world computing needs in a more sustainable way. Data centers can also be carbon neutral—by moving them underwater or into outer space, according to researchers at Nanyang Technological University in Singapore. In a new study published in Nature Electronics, the team explains how satellites fitted with advanced processors could process data directly as it is collected, undermining the planet's energy expenditure and carbon emissions.

NTU Scientists Envision Space-Based Data Centers to Drive Sustainable, Carbon-Free Computing

As per the NTU Singapore report, the concept could transform how countries like Singapore—where data centres already consume around 7% of national electricity—manage computing growth. Professor Wen Yonggang, who led the research, noted that space provides “a sustainable environment for computing,” combining solar energy and radiative cooling to achieve net-zero emissions. The team's model suggests orbital data centers could help offset launch emissions within a few years of operation.

The researchers have two models: Orbit Edge Data Centers, where satellites process data directly in orbit, and Orbital Cloud Data Centers, where constellations of satellites do massive amounts of computation. To facilitate energy efficiency, scale indefinitely without geographic restrictions, and minimize data transmission requirements in distributed systems.

Orbital data centers use sunlight and deep-space cooling at –270°C, providing clean, efficient solutions for land-scarce nations.

NTU Vice President (Innovation and Entrepreneurship) Professor Louis Phee said the project reflects the university's vision to blend sustainability with innovation. The approach, he noted, opens new opportunities in the space economy while reinforcing Singapore's leadership in green technology and advanced computing.

 

carbon-neutral computing, NTU Singapore, space technology, data centers, sustainability, AI
Scientists Propose Space-Based Carbon-Neutral Data Centres for Sustainable Computing
