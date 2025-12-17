Technology News
English Edition
  Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Key Specifications Including 7,000mAh Battery, 6.8 Inch Display Revealed via Certification Website

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Key Specifications Including 7,000mAh Battery, 6.8-Inch Display Revealed via Certification Website

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G will go on sale in India via Flipkart and the Realme India online store.

Written by Dhruv Raghav, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 17 December 2025 12:20 IST
Photo Credit: Flipkart

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is teased to feature a square-shaped rear camera module

Highlights
  • Realme 16 Pro+ 5G could sport a 6.8-inch display
  • Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is teased to carry a triple rear cameras unit
  • The company has yet to reveal the pricing details
Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is scheduled to launch in India soon, along with the Realme 16 Pro 5G. While the launch date is still under wraps, the smartphone maker has already revealed the design and a few specifications of the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G. Now, the Chinese variant of the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G has been listed on a certification website, revealing its key specifications and features. It is listed with a 6,850mAh battery and an octa core chipset. It could also get a 200-megapixel primary rear camera.

Realme 16 Pro+ 5G Specifications, Features (Expected)

A Realme phone, with the model number RMX5130, has been listed on the TENAA certification website in China, revealing its key specifications and features, including the chipset, battery, display, and camera configuration. Tipster Abhishek Yadav (@yabhishekhd) claims that this model number belongs to the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G, which is also set to launch in India soon. However, this could be the Chinese version of the handset, which means that its specifications might differ from its Indian counterpart.

In China, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G is said to be equipped with a 6.8-inch AMOLED display with 1.5K (1,280x2,800 pixels) resolution, up to 120Hz refresh rate, and 1.07 billion colours. It could be powered by Qualcomm's octa core Snapdragon 7 Gen 4 chipset, with a peak clock speed of 2.8GHz. It is said to run on Android 16, too. The tech firm is tipped to offer three OS upgrades and four security updates for the phone. The upcoming Realme 16 Pro+ 5G might pack a 6850mAh battery, which could be marketed as a 7,000mAh cell.

Further, the listing reveals that the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G's Chinese variant will carry a triple rear camera setup, featuring a 200-megapixel primary shooter, an 8-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel telephoto sensor with 3.5x optical zoom capability. On the front, it might sport a 50-megapixel selfie camera, housed inside a hole punch display cutout.

In terms of dimensions, the Realme 16 Pro+ 5G could measure 162.45×76.27×8.49mm, while weighing about 203g. The list of onboard sensors might include a gravity sensor, a proximity sensor, and a light sensor. Additionally, the phone is tipped to feature an in-display fingerprint scanner and face recognition support for security.

This comes a day after the company announced a design collaboration with the Japanese designer, Naoto Fukasawa, for the Realme 16 Pro series. Confirmed to launch in India soon, the lineup will be available for purchase in the country via Flipkart and the Realme India online store. It will be offered in Master Gold and Master Grey colourways and in India-exclusive Camellia Pink and Orchid Purple shades.

Further reading: Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G, Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G Specifications, Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G Features, Realme 16 Pro Plus 5G India Launch, Realme
Dhruv Raghav
Dhruv Raghav is currently working as a Senior Sub Editor at Gadgets360. He has previously covered the North American financial markets as a Headline News Correspondent for a major news agency. After taking a sabbatical to prepare for the Civil Services examination, he returned to journalism to cover tech policy, with a special focus on AI laws and online gaming regulation. Now, he is back in Gadgets360 to write features and edit stories. To unwind, he likes to spend time with his PS5, listening ...More
