Samsung Reportedly Working on Pro Camera Presets With Quick Share Support With One UI 8.5 Update

Presets for camera controls will allow users to save and instantly switch between custom settings in Pro mode.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by David Delima | Updated: 28 October 2025 18:10 IST
Samsung Reportedly Working on Pro Camera Presets With Quick Share Support With One UI 8.5 Update

Photo Credit: Samsung

Samsung could roll out its next big software update early next year

Highlights
  • Samsung One UI 8.5 may bring Pro camera presets
  • This would eliminate the need to manually adjust the settings each time
  • An APK teardown of One UI 8.5 build reportedly revealed this feature
Samsung started rolling out the Android 16-based One UI 8 to its flagship smartphones last month, and the update has since made its way to several other models in the Galaxy A and Galaxy M series. Now, the company is said to be working on One UI 8.5 as its next major software update. The update, which is expected to launch early next year, will reportedly introduce new Pro camera presets, allowing users to save custom shooting settings like ISO, shutter speed, and focus length. Notably, these presets may also be shareable with other Galaxy users via the Quick Share app.

One UI 8.5 Could Let Users Switch Amongst Camera Presets

An APK teardown of a leaked One UI 8.5 build by Android Authority has revealed that Samsung may soon add support for Pro camera presets. This functionality would let users save and instantly switch amongst custom settings in the Pro mode. This would eliminate the need to manually adjust these controls each time capturing an image. 

Users will reportedly be able to create and name presets that include values for various camera settings, such as focus type: manual or autofocus, ISO, kelvin value, manual colour tune (saturation, contrast, highlights, and shadow), shutter speed, white balance, focus length and exposure.

Additionally, the report claims that Samsung may allow users to share their custom camera presets with other Galaxy users via the Quick Share app. This could make it easy for users to send favourite setups for specific shooting conditions. We can expect to hear more about these features once One UI 8.5 is officially rolled out.

It's not the first time we're seeing interesting features in OneUI 8.5. Recent leaks have hinted at new features like 'Prioritise notifications', which could help users to set high-priority notifications from select apps. It's worth noting that Nothing offers a similar feature that lets users save camera presets on their smartphones to quickly between styles.

Another notable inclusion is the Network Battery Saver. This is designed to limit network activity during idle periods to conserve battery. Samsung is also said to be working on five built-in LUT (Look-Up Table) styles that let users apply cinematic colour grades to Log video with just a single tap.

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Samsung Reportedly Working on Pro Camera Presets With Quick Share Support With One UI 8.5 Update
