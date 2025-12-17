OnePlus 15R was launched in India on Wednesday as the company's newest performance-focused smartphone. It will be available for purchase in the country via multiple retail channels in three colourways. Powering the new handset is a 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chip from Qualcomm, along with 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of built-in storage. It packs a 7,400mAh battery with 80W wired fast charging support. It carries a dual rear camera unit, headlined by a 50-megapixel main shooter. The phone also sports a 32-megapixel selfie camera.

OnePlus 15R Price in India, Availability

OnePlus 15R price in India starts at Rs. 47,999 for the base variant with 12GB of RAM and 256GB of inbuilt storage. Meanwhile, the top-of-the-line option, with 512GB of storage, is priced at Rs. 52,999. The phone is available to pre-order today, and will be available to purchase starting next week. The company is also offering discounts on Axis Bank and HDFC Bank cards, bringing the effective price to Rs. 44,999 and Rs. 47,999.

The new handset will go on sale in India on December 22 at 12pm IST (noon) via Amazon, the OnePlus India online store, and other offline retail channels. The OnePlus 15R is offered in Charcoal Black, Mint Breeze, and Electric Violet colourways.

OnePlus 15R Specifications, Features

The newly launched OnePlus 15R is a dual SIM handset that runs on Android 16-based OxygenOS 16. The company promises four OS upgrades and six years of security updates for the smartphone. It sports a 6.83-inch Full-HD+ (1,272x2,800 pixels) AMOLED display with up to 165Hz refresh rate, 450 ppi pixel density, a 19.8:9 aspect ratio, 100 percent DCI-P3 colour gamut, and Corning Gorilla Glass 7i protection. The screen also features Sun Display for improved outdoor viewing, Reduce White Point, Motion Cues, and Eye Comfort Reminders.

Powering the OnePlus 15R is Qualcomm's octa core 3nm Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, delivering a peak clock speed of 3.8GHz. The chip is paired with 12GB of LPDDR5x Ultra RAM, up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 internal storage, and an Adreno 8 series GPU. It also features the new G2 Wi-Fi chip and Touch Response Chip. The company claims that the handset ships with IP66 + IP68 + IP69 + IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance, too.

While the older OnePlus 13R didn't have Hasselblad-tuned cameras, the OnePlus 15R features the same DetailMax Engine as the flagship OnePlus 15 model. It has a 50-megapixel (f/1.8) Sony IMX906 primary shooter with optical image stabilisation (OIS) and an 8-megapixel (f/2.2) ultrawide camera with a 112-degree field-of-view. Users can shoot up to 4K resolution videos at up to 120 fps. The rear cameras also support cinematic video, multi-view video, and video zoom shooting. On the front, the handset features a 32-megapixel (f/2.0) selfie camera that can record 4K resolution videos at 30 fps.

In terms of connectivity options, the OnePlus 15R supports 5G, 4G LTE, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, a USB Type-C port, GPS, GLONASS, BDS, Galileo, QZSS, and NavIC. The list of onboard sensors includes a proximity sensor, an ambient light sensor, a colour temperature sensor, an E-compass, an accelerometer, a gyroscope, and an Infrared remote control.

The OnePlus 15R packs a 7,400mAh silicon carbon battery. The company claims that the battery will run at 80 percent of its original capacity after four years of usage. The new smartphone also features 80W wired fast charging support. It measures 163.4x77x8.3mm in dimensions, while weighing about 219g.