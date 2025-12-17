Technology News
The Holy Grail of Eris OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

The Holy Grail of Eris is an upcoming Japanese light novel series that is set to make its digital debut soon. The expected release date is in January 2026.

Updated: 17 December 2025 21:28 IST
The Holy Grail of Eris OTT Release: Know When and Where to Watch it Online

Photo Credit: IMDB

Witness a deadly alliance of living and dead uniting to seek justice

Highlights
  • The Holi Grail of Eris is an upcoming animated Japanese light novel serie
  • It follows the theme of possession, execution, and action
  • Streaming begins from January 2026 on Crunchyroll
Written by Kujira Tokiwa, The Holy Grail of Eris is an upcoming Japanese light novel series that is finally ready to land on the digital screens. This series revolves around a noblewoman who is falsely accused of a crime after her fiancé dies. The sequences further intensify when she gets possessed by a ghost of a villainess. What unfolds next is a perfect blend of action, unexpected events, and a tale of revenge. This alliance between the living and the dead will be a treat to watch.

When and Where to Watch The Holy Grail of Eris

This series is set to premiere in January 2026, exclusively on Crunchyroll. The viewers will require an active subscription to watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Holy Grail of Eris

The plot of this series revolves around Connie Grail (Voiced by Kenna Ichinose), who gets publicly insulted after losing her fiancé. Furthermore, she is accused of theft. While getting punished, she suddenly gets possessed by the ghost of Scarlett (Voiced by Sayumi Suzushiro), who was executed a decade ago for poisoning the prince. Soon, this possession transforms Connie into a rebellious woman, in turn, escapes her punishment. What unfolds next is a complete entertainer to watch for the viewers. This unusual alliance between the living and the dead is what changes the dynamics of the series.

Cast and Crew of The Holy Grail of Eris

Illustrated by Yuunagi, this series features the voices of Kenna Ichinose, Sayumi Suzushiro, Yohei Azakami, M.A.O., Maaya Uchida, and more. The series has been written by Kenichi Yamashita, while the direction has been handled by Morita To Junpei.

Reception of The Holy Grail of Eris

The series is yet to be released; henceforth, the IMDb rating of the same is currently unavailable. However, makers are positive about receiving a welcoming response from both the audience and the critics.

 

