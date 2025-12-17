OnePlus Pad Go 2 was launched in India on Wednesday alongside the OnePlus 15R smartphone. The new Android tablet comes in two colour options and runs on the MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset. The OnePlus Pad Go 2 offers 5G connectivity and features a 12.1-inch LCD panel with up to 120Hz refresh rate. It is equipped with a 10,050mAh battery with 33W charging support.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Price in India, Availability

OnePlus Pad Go 2 price in India starts at Rs. 26,999 for the base model with 8GB of RAM and 128GB of built-in storage (Wi-Fi only). The company also sells a 256GB storage variant, with the same amount of RAM and Wi-Fi connectivity, that is priced at Rs. 29,999. Customers can also opt for an 8GB + 256GB model with Wi-Fi and 5G connectivity, which is priced at Rs. 32,999.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is offered in Lavender Drift and Shadow Black (limited to 5G variant) colour options, and will be available via Amazon, the OnePlus India website, and other retail channels starting December 18. As an introductory offer, OnePlus is offering a Rs. 2,000 instant bank discount and a Rs. 1,000 limited-time discount for customers. This will bring down the starting price to Rs. 23,999.

OnePlus Pad Go 2 Specifications, Features

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 runs on OxygenOS 16, which is based on Android 16. It features a 12.1-inch 2.8K (1,980x2,800 pixels) LCD with Dolby Vision support, up to 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, 284ppi pixel density, and 88.5 percent screen-to-body ratio. The display is touted to deliver 600 nits of peak brightness and 98 percent coverage of the DPI-P3 colour gamut.

There's a 4nm MediaTek Dimensity 7300-Ultra chipset powering the OnePlus Pad Go 2, paired with 8GB LPDDR5x RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. The tablet is equipped with four speakers. It supports AI-based software features like AI Writer, AI Recorder, and AI Reflection Eraser.

For optics, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 has a single 8-megapixel rear camera. On the front, it features an 8-megapixel front-facing camera for video calling and selfies.

Connectivity options on the OnePlus Pad Go 2 include Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth 5.4, and a USB Type-C port. The tablet offers face unlock feature for authentication. It supports the company's self-developed Open Canvas software for multitasking.

The OnePlus Pad Go 2 is backed by a 10,050mAh battery, which supports 33W SuperVOOC fast charging (wired) that takes 129 minutes for a full charge, and 6.5W reverse wired charging. It is claimed to deliver up to 15 hours (video playback) or up to 60 hours (standby) on a single charge.

The 5G variant of the OnePlus Pad Go 2 weighs around 599g, while the Wi-Fi variant weighs about 597g. It measures around 266.01x192.77x6.83mm.

The new OnePlus Pad Go 2 supports inputs through the new stylus, the OnePlus Pad Go 2 Stylo, which is sold separately. It offers 4,096 levels of pressure sensitivity and Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity.