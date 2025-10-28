Apple introduced its ultra-slim 5.6mm iPhone Air in September alongside the iPhone 17 series phones. It was previously rumoured to be struggling with weak demand and a reported production cut of up to 1 million units. However, the handset may not be underperforming after all. A fresh investor note has surfaced online, which indicates that Apple has not altered its production schedule, maintaining a target of 7 million units for the 2025 holiday quarter. Earlier reports likened the iPhone Air to the iPhone mini's struggles, but new data suggests steady demand and unchanged production plans.

iPhone Air Demand Steady, Apple

In an investor note dated October 26 viewed by AppleInsider, TD Cowen (TD Securities) says that Apple has no plans to scale back production of the iPhone Air in 2025. According to the firm, Apple's iPhone Air forecasts for October remain consistent, with production targets set at 3 million units for Q3 2025 and 7 million units for Q4 2025. TD Cowen also noted that overall iPhone 17 lineup builds are expected to reach 54 million units for the September quarter and 79 million for the December quarter.

However, relying solely on production figures to gauge sales performance can be misleading. Apple frequently revises output when initial forecasts, either too optimistic or too conservative, do not align with actual market conditions. Such adjustments usually reveal more about Apple's forecasting strategy than the true strength of iPhone sales.

TD Cowen's outlook for the iPhone Air contrasts with earlier reports from other industry analysts, which suggested a downturn in the model's production plans. For instance, earlier this month, a Nikkei Asia report claimed that Apple is scaling back production of the new iPhone Air due to weaker-than-expected sales outside China.

In contrast, the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and iPhone 17 Pro Max are reportedly seeing stronger demand. Despite this shift, Apple is said to be maintaining its overall production target of 85–90 million units for the iPhone 17 lineup.

The older reports also suggested that suppliers have been asked to reduce iPhone Air component and module orders, with November production expected to drop sharply compared to September. At the time, it was speculated that production of the iPhone Air may have reached “end-of-production” levels, accounting for less than 10 percent of initial forecasts.

In India, the iPhone Air starts at Rs. 1,19,900 for the 256GB variant and stands out as Apple's thinnest iPhone ever at just 5.6mm. Built from 80 percent recycled titanium, it features Ceramic Shield 2 glass on both sides for up to four times better crack resistance, according to Apple. The phone sports a 6.5-inch Super Retina XDR OLED display with a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, runs on iOS 26, and is powered by a A19 Pro chip with Apple Intelligence support. It also offers a 48-megapixel main camera, an 18-megapixel selfie shooter, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 6, and up to 27 hours of claimed battery life.