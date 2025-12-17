Technology News
Europe’s Ariane 6 Rocket Lifts Off With First Galileo Satellites, Boosting Europe’s Navigation Network

Ariane 6 rocket launches first Galileo satellites, enhancing Europe’s independent navigation network.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 17 December 2025 22:29 IST
Europe’s Ariane 6 Rocket Lifts Off With First Galileo Satellites, Boosting Europe’s Navigation Network

Photo Credit: NASA / ESA

Europe’s Ariane 6 rocket lifts off with first Galileo navigation satellites from Kourou

Highlights
  • Ariane 6 rocket launches first Galileo satellites successfully
  • Galileo satellites join Europe’s 26-satellite GPS-like constellation
An Ariane 6 rocket launched with the first pair of Galileo navigation satellites as payloads early Wednesday in a key flight test for Europe's space flagship program. The launch took place at 12:01 a.m. EST (0501 GMT; 2:01 a.m. local time) from the Spaceport on the Kourou spaceport in French Guiana. They represent Galileo Launch 14 (L14) and will add to the complement of 26 other operational spacecraft to form Europe's version of GPS. Once in orbit, the satellites will unfurl their solar arrays, verify spacecraft health, and propel themselves higher into a four-month climb to an operational altitude of 14,429 miles (23,222 kilometres).

Europe Strengthens Space Independence with Ariane 6 Launch of Galileo Satellites

As per a European Space Agency report, most of the Galileo satellites flew previously on Ariane 5 or Russia-made Soyuz vehicles. After Russia invaded Ukraine in 2022, Europe turned to SpaceX's Falcon 9 for certain missions. The fact that we can now launch satellites from European soil is good for our strategic autonomy in space.” With the operational Ariane 6, Europe has now regained the ability to launch such satellites on its own launches.

The mission was the fifth for Ariane 6, which had scored four successes, as Europe seeks to compete in heavy-lift launches and to reduce its reliance on foreign providers.

New Ariane 6 Satellites Boost Europe's Galileo Navigation System and Space Independence

The new satellites, which each weigh 1,610 pounds (730 kilograms), will take about 3 hours and 20 minutes to be released into orbit. They will considerably improve Europe's navigation, timing, and ranging signals over Europe and beyond.


Ariane 6 is an example of Europe's increased autonomy in access to space and will contribute to further expanding the Galileo constellation safely and reliably, experts have mentioned.

 

Ariane 6, Galileo satellites, ESA, European Space Agency, space launch, GPS satellites, satellite technology, European space program
