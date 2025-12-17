The James Webb Space Telescope, which has been in operation since 2022, has provided new insight into how scientists observe the early universe. Although its findings transformed theories of the early universe's stars and galaxies, dark matter largely remained at large. Now, new research suggests that this may be changing. Scientists believe JWST observations of oddly shaped young galaxies could offer indirect clues about dark matter, which makes up nearly 85% of the universe's matter. Though invisible and undetectable through light, dark matter's gravity may be quietly shaping galaxies in ways researchers did not expect.

Strange JWST Galaxies Offer New Clues About Dark Matter

According to a Nature Astronomy report, those unusual elongated shapes of some of the earlier galaxies JWST will have seen may be tied to how dark matter moves. But because dark matter is invisible to light, it can only be seen through its gravitational influence. The research reports that various types of dark matter particles might shape the way gas and stars congeal, resulting in elongated, filamentary galaxies rather than average, rounded galaxies predicted by standard theories.

Standard cosmology expects spherical galaxies in dark matter halos, but JWST reveals many young, elongated galaxies that traditional formation simulations struggle to reproduce.

New Dark Matter Models Could Explain Early Galaxy Formation

To explore this mismatch, scientists tested alternative dark matter models. Simulations suggest ultralight fuzzy dark matter and faster-moving warm dark matter suppress early small structures, forming smoother, elongated filaments instead of compact galaxies.

Researchers say continued JWST observations, combined with improved simulations, could help narrow down which dark matter model best explains the universe. Over time, this approach may finally shed light on one of modern science's most enduring mysteries.