Shipwreck Off Kenya's Coast Could Be Galleon Linked to Vasco da Gama's Final Voyage

Experts believe the shipwreck found off Kenya may be Vasco da Gama's São Jorge, part of his last voyage.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 30 November 2024 20:25 IST
Shipwreck Off Kenya's Coast Could Be Galleon Linked to Vasco da Gama's Final Voyage

Photo Credit: Wikimedia commons/ Wollex

Archaeologists may have discovered the São Jorge shipwreck near Malindi, Kenya.

Highlights
  • Shipwreck possibly linked to Vasco da Gama's last voyage
  • Archaeologists recover artifacts, including copper ingots and tusks
  • Researchers work to confirm shipwreck's identity near Kenya
A shipwreck near Malindi, Kenya, is being studied by an international team of archaeologists who believe it could be the remains of the São Jorge, a galleon linked to Vasco da Gama's final voyage. The vessel, discovered in 2013 on a coral reef 500 metres off the Kenyan coast, is thought to have sunk over 500 years ago. Research led by experts from the University of Coimbra, the National Museum of Kenya, and the Bergen Maritime Museum is ongoing to confirm its identity.

Historical Significance of the Shipwreck

In a paper published in the Journal of Maritime Archaeology, researchers have described artifacts recovered from the site, including elephant tusks and copper ingots, suggest a Portuguese origin. The ship's connection to Vasco da Gama, who is noted as the first European to navigate around Africa's southern tip to reach the Indian Ocean, has drawn particular interest. His final voyage in 1524, during which he died, marked the end of his extensive exploration efforts.

Challenges Faced in Identifying the Ship

Researchers have described the wreck as difficult to study due to its condition and its integration into the coral reef in their statements. Over the past decade, artifacts and fragments of timber have been carefully retrieved from the site to preserve them for examination.

The team, which includes F. Castro and J. Pissarra from the University of Coimbra, C. Bita from the National Museum of Kenya, and B. Frabetti from the Bergen Maritime Museum, has conducted careful excavations to extract planks from the ship's hull.

Future Plans for Verification

The researchers plan to identify the ship conclusively via further investigation. The team believes that confirming its status as the São Jorge would significantly contribute to understanding the maritime history of the early 16th century. Researchers have noted the importance of such discoveries in shedding light on the global trade routes and exploration efforts of the era.

 

Vasco da Gama, São Jorge, shipwreck, Kenya, archaeology, maritime history, Portuguese ships
ISRO Reveals How Many Astronauts Will Be Hosted on the Bharatiya Antariksh Station: Report
WhatsApp Starts Testing Feature to View, Share Channels Using QR Codes
Shipwreck Off Kenya's Coast Could Be Galleon Linked to Vasco da Gama's Final Voyage
