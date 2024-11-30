Technology News
English Edition
  • WhatsApp Starts Testing Feature to View, Share Channels Using QR Codes

WhatsApp Starts Testing Feature to View, Share Channels Using QR Codes

WhatsApp is also testing other features such as sticker pack sharing, an image lookup feature, and cross-device contact syncing.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 30 November 2024 19:15 IST
WhatsApp Starts Testing Feature to View, Share Channels Using QR Codes

Photo Credit: Unsplash/ Grant Davies

WhatsApp users will soon be able to join Channels by scanning a QR code

WhatsApp Channels have come a long way since they were introduced on the messaging platform last year, and the Meta-owned service continues to add new functionality on a regular basis. The latest feature for WhatsApp Channels is now in beta and allows users to quickly share, view, and follow Channels using a quick response (QR) code in the app. The feature is currently available to test on recent versions of WhatsApp beta for iOS and Android, and it is likely to roll out to all users eventually.

WhatsApp Channel QR Codes Can Also Be Exported to Other Apps

The new QR code sharing functionality was spotted by feature tracker WABetaInfo on the latest versions of WhatsApp for iOS and Android. Beta testers who have updated to WhatsApp beta for Android 2.24.25.7 or WhatsApp beta for iOS 24.24.10.76 might be able to try out the new feature.

WhatsApp QR codes on the latest beta versions for iOS (left) and Android
Photo Credit: WABetaInfo

 

According to the feature tracker, users who have the feature enabled on WhatsApp — you'll need to be on the latest beta version of the app and manage an existing WhatsApp Channel — will be able to open their Channel information panel and select the sharing options, where the option to generate a QR code will be presented.

After the app generates a QR code, users will be able to share it with another user on WhatsApp or other messaging apps. The QR code is shared as an image, so it can also be sent via third-party apps, or emailed and printed. This could come in handy for businesses that want to offer customers an easy way to follow their channel.

It's currently unclear when WhatsApp will bring the QR code sharing feature to users on the stable update channel. The company is currently testing other useful additions to the app, such as the ability to share entire sticker packs, a 'Search on the web' image lookup feature, and cross-device contact management. These features are expected to roll out to users after sufficient testing as part of the beta programme.

Further reading: WhatsApp, WhatsApp Beta, WhatsApp Channels, WhatsApp Features

David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
WhatsApp Starts Testing Feature to View, Share Channels Using QR Codes
