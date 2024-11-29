Technology News
  Youngest Exoplanet Ever Discovered Orbiting Around a Growing Protostar 520 Light Years Away

Youngest Exoplanet Ever Discovered Orbiting Around a Growing Protostar 520 Light-Years Away

TIDYE-1b, a 3 million-year-old exoplanet, orbits a young protostar with a tilted disk, challenging current planetary formation theories.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 29 November 2024 21:00 IST
Youngest Exoplanet Ever Discovered Orbiting Around a Growing Protostar 520 Light-Years Away

Photo Credit: NASA/JPL-Caltech/R. Hurt, K. Miller (Caltech/IPAC)

TIDYE-1b is a gas giant near its protostar, with a tilted disk and companion star

Highlights
  • TIDYE-1b is just 3 million years old and is orbiting a protostar
  • The exoplanet is 1,500 times younger than the Earth
  • A misaligned protoplanetary disk around its host star raises new question
Advertisement

A gas giant exoplanet, estimated to be just 3 million years old, has been identified by researchers as one of the youngest planets ever observed. The planet, named TIDYE-1b, orbits a protostar located in the Taurus molecular cloud approximately 520 light-years from Earth. Scientists have described this discovery as a rare opportunity to examine planetary formation in its earliest stages. The findings, published on November 20 in the journal Nature, highlight the peculiar dynamics of this exoplanet's environment, including a tilted protoplanetary disk.

Details of the Discovery

The study reveals that TIDYE-1b is a gas giant with a diameter slightly smaller than Jupiter's and a mass around 40 percent that of the largest planet in our solar system. The exoplanet orbits its host protostar every 8.8 days, a remarkably close proximity for such a young planet. According to the research team, led by Madyson Barber, a graduate student at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, this discovery offers insights into the rapid formation of gas giants, which contrasts with the slower formation of terrestrial planets like Earth, as said in a statement.

A Misaligned Protoplanetary Disk

The exoplanet's host star is encircled by a protoplanetary disk tilted at an angle of around 60 degrees relative to the planet and its star. This unexpected alignment challenges current theories of planetary formation. Andrew Mann, planetary scientist and co-author of the study, in a statement said that such misalignment is uncommon, as planets typically form within flat, aligned disks of gas and dust.

Potential Explanations and Future Research

The misalignment may be influenced by a distant companion star orbiting the protostar at about 635 astronomical units, as per reprots. However, researchers have noted that the companion star's distance makes its impact on the disk's tilt uncertain. Future investigations aim to explore whether TIDYE-1b continues to gather material from the disk or is losing its atmosphere due to its close orbit around the protostar.

This study marks a significant milestone in understanding planetary formation and provides a window into the early stages of celestial evolution.

 

