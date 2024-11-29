Technology News
ISRO PSLV to Launch ESA Proba-3 That Aims to Study the Sun's Corona on December 4

ESA's Proba-3 mission, launched by ISRO, will study the Sun’s corona with innovative formation flying technology.

Updated: 29 November 2024 16:32 IST
ISRO PSLV to Launch ESA Proba-3 That Aims to Study the Sun's Corona on December 4

Photo Credit: The European Space Agency (ESA)

An illustration of the ESA Proba-3 stack on the way to orbit

  • Proba-3 by ESA to study the Sun’s corona using advanced coronagraph.
  • ISRO's PSLV chosen for launching Proba-3 on December 4.
  • The mission features pioneering precision formation flying technology.
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) will deploy the European Space Agency's (ESA) Proba-3 mission on December 4, 2024, using its Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) from Sriharikota, as per multiple sources. The mission, designed to examine the Sun's corona, marks a significant collaboration between India and Europe. Proba-3 will attempt precision formation flying, where two satellites will operate in tandem to create a solar coronagraph, enabling detailed studies of the Sun's outer atmosphere.

What Proba-3 Aims to Accomplish?

Proba-3's primary focus is the solar corona, the Sun's outermost layer, known for its extreme temperatures reaching up to 2 million degrees Fahrenheit. This region is critical for understanding phenomena such as solar storms and winds that influence space weather and disrupt Earth-based technologies, including power grids and satellite communications.

The mission is equipped with three instruments. The ASPIICS coronagraph will simulate solar eclipses, providing an unprecedented view of the Sun's inner and outer corona. The Digital Absolute Radiometer (DARA) will measure total solar irradiance, while the 3D Energetic Electron Spectrometer (3DEES) will monitor electron fluxes within Earth's radiation belts, offering valuable insights into space weather.

Why Proba-3 is Pioneering?

Proba-3 will utilise two satellites—the 200 kg Occulter Spacecraft and the 340 kg Coronagraph Spacecraft—which will align precisely to mimic an artificial eclipse. The Occulter will cast a shadow, allowing the Coronagraph to capture images of the corona uninterrupted for six hours at a time. This system surpasses the brief observation window of natural solar eclipses and is expected to yield data equivalent to 50 such events annually.

India's Role and Benefits

The selection of ISRO for this high-profile mission underscores the reliability of its launch infrastructure. Indian solar physicists are expected to gain exclusive access to Proba-3 data, enhancing research opportunities alongside ESA's scientists. According to reports, collaborative studies with data from India's Aditya-L1 mission are also being planned, fostering advancements in solar physics.

 

