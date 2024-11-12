Technology News
Skynet-1A Satellite’s Unexplained Orbit Shift Raises Questions About Command History

The UK’s Skynet-1A satellite has mysteriously changed its orbit, raising concerns about its control and safety.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 12 November 2024 19:00 IST
Experts believe Skynet-1A didn't drift to its new position naturally due to orbital mechanics.

Highlights
  • Skynet-1A satellite shifted orbit from eastern Africa to the Americas
  • Experts suspect a deliberate thruster command in the 1970s
  • Aging satellite may pose risks to modern space operations
The UK's oldest satellite, Skynet-1A, has mysteriously changed position in space without any clear record of who directed the move or why. Launched in November 1969, just months after the first Moon landing, Skynet-1A originally relayed communications for British military forces from a high orbit over eastern Africa. However, despite the expected gravitational drift toward the Indian Ocean, Skynet-1A now orbits over the Americas, a half-world away from its initial location.

Satellite Drift or Intentional Movement?

Experts in orbital mechanics find it unlikely that the half-tonne satellite simply drifted to this new position. Instead, the shift suggests a deliberate command that activated the satellite's thrusters in the 1970s, moving it westward. Dr Stuart Eves, a space consultant, highlighted that this shift places the satellite in a “gravity well” at 105 degrees west, where its movement oscillates, bringing it near active satellite traffic, increasing collision risks.

Tracing the Satellite's Command History

There are efforts being made to trace Skynet-1A's journey reveal limited historical documentation. According to Graham Davison, who once operated Skynet-1A, the satellite's command initially remained under the control of the United States before being handed over to the UK's RAF. Davison notes that it's possible the Americans later regained command, though records confirming this are sparse. Rachel Hill, a PhD student at University College London, suggested that the move could have occurred during maintenance, when control temporarily transferred to the United States at their Sunnyvale facility.

Impact on Modern Satellite Operations

In light of modern space concerns, Skynet-1A's position poses a challenge. The Ministry of Defence has stated that it monitors the satellite to avoid potential conflicts with active satellites. Experts like Professor Moriba Jah, an aerospace engineer, warn that aging satellites like Skynet-1A increase the chance of “super-spreader events,” where debris from collisions could endanger current space assets. With advancing technology, the British government may now consider retrieving Skynet-1A to a safer position, ensuring that it no longer poses a risk to the growing population of orbiting satellites.

 

Further reading: Skynet-1A, satellite orbit, UK satellite, space exploration, orbital mechanics, satellite collision risk, satellite history
