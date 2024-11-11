Technology News
Oppo Find X8 Series India Launch Set for November 21 Alongside ColorOS 15

Oppo Find X8 series handsets carry MediaTek Dimensity 9400 SoCs.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 11 November 2024 15:38 IST
Oppo Find X8 Series India Launch Set for November 21 Alongside ColorOS 15

Photo Credit: Oppo

Oppo Find X8 series was launched in China in October

Highlights
  • Oppo Find X8 series includes a base and a Pro model
  • The base Oppo Find X8 will launch globally with a 5630mAh battery
  • The global Pro version of the Oppo Find X8 will get a 5910mAh cell
Oppo Find X8 series was introduced in China on October 24. Now the company has announced the India launch date of the lineup. The Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro will launch in India later this month. The availability details and key features of the handsets have been confirmed. Indian variants of the handset will be similar to the Chinese version. Alongside the Oppo Find X8 series, Oppo will also unveil the Android 15-based ColorOS 15 for the global market.

Oppo Find X8 Series, ColorOS 15 India Launch

The Oppo Find X8 series, including the base and the Pro variants, will be unveiled globally at a launch event in Bali, Indonesia on November 21 at 10:30am IST. A banner on the Oppo India website for the same confirms that the lineup will be introduced in India on the same day.oppo find x8 series global launch inline find_x8

A Flipkart microsite suggests the handsets will be eventually available for purchase via the e-commerce site. Notably, the Oppo Find X8 and Oppo Find X8 Pro are currently available for pre-booking in the country. 

Meanwhile, Oppo's Android 15-based ColorOS 15 with integrated AI features will be introduced in global markets, including in India, on November 21 as well. 

The global variant of the Oppo Find X8, with a 6.59-inch display, will measure 7.85mm in thickness and weigh 193g. It will be available in Star Grey and Space Black colour options. The Pro variant will come with a 6.78-inch screen and in Pearl White and Space Black colourways. 

The base Oppo Find X8 will launch globally with a 5630mAh battery, while the Pro version will get a 5,910mAh cell. Both smartphones will be equipped with MediaTek Dimensity 9400 chipsets and Hasselblad-backed camera units. 

For optics, the Oppo Find X8 has a 50-megapixel Sony LTY-700 primary sensor, a 50-megapixel ultrawide camera, and a 50-megapixel Sony LYT-600 periscope telephoto shooter alongside a 32-megapixel selfie camera. The Pro variant, alongside the ultrawide shooter and the Sony LYT-600 sensor, carries a 50-megapixel LYT-808 main sensor and a 50-megapixel Sony IMX858 periscope telephoto camera with up to 6x optical zoom.

Oppo Find X8 Pro

Oppo Find X8 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.78-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9400
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel
RAM 12GB
Storage 256GB
Battery Capacity 5910mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1264x2780 pixels
Oppo Find X8 series, Oppo Find X8 series India launch, Oppo Find X8 series global launch, Oppo Find X8 Series Specifications, Oppo Find X8, Oppo Find X8 Pro, Oppo
PS5 Pro Aimed at 'Hardcore' Users, Pricing Has Not Had 'Negative Impact' on Sales, Says Sony President

