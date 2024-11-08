Technology News
Russia Successfully Launches 53 Satellites into Target Orbit

A Russian Soyuz rocket launched 53 satellites from Vostochny, setting a new national record for satellite deployment.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 8 November 2024 20:00 IST
Russia Successfully Launches 53 Satellites into Target Orbit

Photo Credit: Roscosmos

Russia launched 55 satellites, including two Iranian ones, showcasing closer ties with Tehran.

Highlights
  • Russia launches 53 satellites, marking national record in space.
  • Vostochny spaceport hosts record-setting Russian satellite launch
  • Russian, Iranian, African satellites launched in a single mission.
Russia successfully launched a record-setting 53 satellites into space on November 4, 2024, achieving a major milestone in satellite deployment. This launch, managed by the Russian space agency Roscosmos, included a combination of domestic and international satellites. A Soyuz-2.1b rocket with a Fregat upper stage was used for the mission, lifting off from the Vostochny spaceport in Russia's Far East at 6:18 pm EST on November 4 (2318 GMT, or 2:18 am IST on November 5). According to Roscosmos, all 53 satellites reached their designated orbits successfully.

International Collaborations in Satellite Deployment

As per the latest report by Russian News Agency, this satellite deployment involved several international partnerships. Among the payload were 49 Russian satellites, along with one joint Russian-Chinese and one Russian-Zimbabwean satellite. Notably, two satellites from Iran were also onboard: the Kowsar imaging satellite, which is designed for high-resolution imagery, and the Hodhod satellite, focused on communications. According to TASS, the launch of 51 domestic satellites broke a national record, underlining Russia's evolving role in global satellite launches. While significant, this launch does not surpass the record set by SpaceX in January 2021, when 143 satellites were delivered into orbit in a single launch.

Ionospheric Monitoring and Strategic Aims

Two Ionosfera-M satellites were included in this mission to enhance monitoring of Earth's ionosphere, providing valuable data on atmospheric conditions. Each satellite in this system weighs approximately 948 pounds (430 kilograms), highlighting Russia's commitment to expanding its space-based observation systems. This launch marks Russia's thirteenth of the year, reflecting the country's sustained yet moderate pace in satellite launches relative to global counterparts.

Russia's Position in Global Space Race

Although Russia has historically held a leading position in space activities, its launch rate has slowed in recent years. The United States, largely due to the frequency of SpaceX Falcon 9 launches, and China have accelerated their launch programmes, leaving Russia in a distant third position. Despite this, Russia continues to play an active role in international space collaborations, including its involvement with the International Space Station (ISS).

 

Further reading: Russia, Space, Satellite Launch
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
