Vivo X300 series will be launched in India next month, the company announced on Saturday. The lineup is expected to comprise two models — Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro. Both handsets are confirmed to come with Zeiss-tuned triple rear cameras. The company launched its flagship phones in China on October 13 and followed it up with a global launch in the same month. Vivo, notably, confirmed that the X300 series will be available in an India-exclusive red colourway.

Vivo X300 Series India Launch Date

The Vivo X300 and Vivo X300 Pro launch in India is set for December 2 at 12pm IST. So far, the company has not announced whether it will be introduced through a dedicated launch event or have a soft launch. In case of the former, you might be able to catch the Vivo X300 series launch live on its social media handles and the official YouTube channel.

Launch date teaser of the Vivo X300 series

Photo Credit: Vivo

The company has also teased the arrival of the Telephoto Extender Kit for the X300 series. It includes Zeiss 2.35x teleconverter lenses, which enable extended optical zoom without compromising image clarity. The kit is compatible with the dedicated Teleconverter Mode within the camera app, complete with NFC support for instant lens recognition and automatic activation.

In India, the Vivo X300 series will be powered by a 3nm MediaTek Dimensity 9500 chipset, paired with a Pro Imaging VS1 chip and the V3+ imaging Chip. The handsets will run on Android 16-based OriginOS 6.

For optics, the Vivo X300 Pro is confirmed to be equipped with a Zeiss-tuned triple rear camera setup. It will comprise a 50-megapixel (f/1.57) Sony LYT-828 primary camera, a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) Samsung JN1 ultra-wide-angle lens, and a 200-megapixel (f/2.67) HPB APO telephoto camera. The handset is also teased to have a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) Samsung JN1 selfie camera on the front.

Meanwhile, the standard model will get a 200-megapixel (f/1.68) HPB main camera with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 50-megapixel (f/2.57) Sony LYT-602 telephoto camera with OIS, and a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) Samsung JN1 ultrawide camera. It will also be equipped with a 50-megapixel (f/2.0) Samsung JN1 front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.