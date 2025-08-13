Self-Adaptive Electrolytes Expand Stability for Fast-Charging High-Energy Batteries

Engineers aiming to accelerate the shift to electric vehicles are now closer to solving a persistent challenge — making high-energy batteries that charge quickly without compromising safety or lifespan. University of Maryland researchers have developed electrolytes with an extended stability window as the battery is charged. This development, which could drastically expand the potential success of batteries with other chemistries, has been detailed in a paper published in Nature Energy. Such high-energy storage technologies could be used for much faster charging without the harmful side reactions that are driven by degradation, and in practice, only low-energy storage is practical.

Salting-Out Effect Drives Breakthrough in Adaptive Electrolytes for Next-Gen Batteries

According to lead author Chang-Xin Zhao, the strategy was reminiscent of the salting-out effect — the phase separation that occurs due to changes in salt concentration. That is, it can also live between two levels of salt concentration, and it happens that batteries, because of their charged state, contain working gradients of salts at which electrical energy needs to be converted in order to meet their other levels. It requires a solvent pair and a salt to prepare ternary electrolytes phase-separated at the cloud point. This allowed them to continuously modify how wide their electrochemical stability window was in response to changes in that window.

It also worked with non-aqueous lithium-metal batteries, showing high Coulombic efficiency and stability. Instead of atomically modifying conventional electrolytes, this strategy views the full electrochemical cell as a phase-equilibrium structure and enables operation with macroscopic control.

The team believes this methodology can be applied to other types of batteries, such as those that consist of gel-like electrolytes. Scaling this formulation up for pouch-cell validation under realistic charging protocols, as well as operando investigations of interfacial processes in self-adaptive electrolytes, is also part of future work to be done.

