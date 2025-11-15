De De Pyaar De 2 is the sequel to 2019's De De Pyaar De, starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The film has made its way to the theatres, with its trailer already building some excitement with good music and a stellar cast. R. Madhavan also joins the film's cast. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch De De Pyaar De 2

De De Pyaar De 2 has already been released in theatres. As per reports, the film could make its OTT debut next year, with January 2026 tipped as the most likely timeline. It is expected to be available for streaming on Netflix.

Official Trailer and Plot

The sequel to De De Pyaar De sees Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh reprise their roles as Ashish and Ayesha, in continuation of their love story. The film explores themes of conflict between romantic love and family approval in the context of an age-gap relationship. It follows the story of Ashish trying to win over Ayesha's family and convince them for their marriage. The main conflict arises when Ashish meets Ayesha's father, Rajiv, played by R Madhavan, and realizes they are the same age.

This leads to a humorous generational conflict between the two. The new plot of the movie is when the entry of Meezan Jafri is introduced to win Ayesha's heart and end her relationship with Ashish.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Anshul Sharma, De De Pyaar De 2 stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madahvan, Meezaan Jafri and many others.

Reception

De De Pyar De 2 is now released in theatres. It is expected to be released on Netflix in January. Its IMDb rating currently stands at 8.7.