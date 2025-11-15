Technology News
English Edition

Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Debut Timeline Tipped: All You Need to Know

The sequel to De De Pyaar De sees Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh reprise their roles as Ashish and Ayesha.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 15 November 2025 19:00 IST
Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Debut Timeline Tipped: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Luv Films

De De Pyaar De 2 was released in theatres on November 14

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • The sequel to De De Pyar De 2 explores the theme of humour and age gap
  • It explores the idea of love, including love prejudices and objections
  • The movie provides a dynamic a relevant, and humorous perspective
Advertisement

De De Pyaar De 2 is the sequel to 2019's De De Pyaar De, starring Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh. The film has made its way to the theatres, with its trailer already building some excitement with good music and a stellar cast. R. Madhavan also joins the film's cast. Here is everything you need to know about the cast, plot and other details.

When and Where to Watch De De Pyaar De 2

De De Pyaar De 2 has already been released in theatres. As per reports, the film could make its OTT debut next year, with January 2026 tipped as the most likely timeline. It is expected to be available for streaming on Netflix.

Official Trailer and Plot

The sequel to De De Pyaar De sees Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh reprise their roles as Ashish and Ayesha, in continuation of their love story. The film explores themes of conflict between romantic love and family approval in the context of an age-gap relationship. It follows the story of Ashish trying to win over Ayesha's family and convince them for their marriage. The main conflict arises when Ashish meets Ayesha's father, Rajiv, played by R Madhavan, and realizes they are the same age.

This leads to a humorous generational conflict between the two. The new plot of the movie is when the entry of Meezan Jafri is introduced to win Ayesha's heart and end her relationship with Ashish.

Cast and Crew

Directed by Anshul Sharma, De De Pyaar De 2 stars Ajay Devgn, Rakul Preet Singh, R Madahvan, Meezaan Jafri and many others.

Reception

De De Pyar De 2 is now released in theatres. It is expected to be released on Netflix in January. Its IMDb rating currently stands at 8.7.

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: OTT, Netflix, OTT release
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Best Emulators for PC in 2025: BlueStacks, GameLoop, PCSX2, and More Options You Can Try Out Today
Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude Now Streaming on OTT: Know All About This Tamil-Language Rom-Com Film

Related Stories

Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Debut Timeline Tipped: All You Need to Know
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Redmi Note 15 Series India Launch Timeline Tipped
  2. Vivo X300 Series India Launch Date Announced
  3. BSNL Silver Jubilee Prepaid Recharge Plan Offers These Benefits
#Latest Stories
  1. Ajay Devgn's De De Pyaar De 2 OTT Debut Timeline Tipped: All You Need to Know
  2. Pradeep Ranganathan's Dude Now Streaming on OTT: Know All About This Tamil-Language Rom-Com Film
  3. Tim Cook to Reportedly Step Down as Apple CEO in 2026; Successor to Be Announced After January
  4. Vivo X300 Series India Launch Date Announced: Here's What to Expect
  5. Redmi Note 15 Series India Launch Timeline Tipped; Redmi 15C Could Debut This Month
  6. Poco Pad M1 May Come With Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 Chip and 12,000mAh Battery; Price Tipped
  7. BSNL Announces Silver Jubilee Prepaid Recharge Plan With 2.5GB of Daily Data and More Benefits
  8. Blue Origin Joins SpaceX in Orbital Booster Reuse Era With New Glenn’s Successful Launch and Landing
  9. AI-Assisted Study Finds No Evidence of Liquid Water in Mars’ Seasonal Dark Streaks
  10. Bison OTT Release Date Reportedly Revealed Online: When and Where to Watch it Online?
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »