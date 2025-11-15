Technology News
Leonardo DiCaprio's One Battle After Another Now Available for Rent on Prime Video: All You Need to Know

One Battle After Another is an action thriller film that stars Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role.

Updated: 15 November 2025 20:00 IST
Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another Now Available for Rent on Prime Video: All You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Prime Video

One Battle After Another Now Available for Rent on Prime Video

Highlights
  • One Battle After Another is an action thriller film
  • It stars Leonardo DiCapro in the lead role
  • Now Available for Rent on Prime Video
Written and directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another is a Leonardo DiCaprio-starrer thriller film that has finally made its way to the digital screens. The plot of the film revolves around an ex-revolutionary who is forced to hide to save his daughter from a corrupted military officer. The sequences keep getting intense as the hunt for the father and daughter duo is confronted by brutal and violent clashes against the state's forces. What unfolds next will leave the viewers in total shock.

When and Where to Watch One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another is now available on Prime Video for rent. Viewers will be required to pay to rent the film and watch it online.

Official Trailer and Plot of One Battle After Another

One Battle After Another is an American action-thriller film that follows Bob (Portrayed by Leonardo DiCaprio), an ex-revolutionary, leading a life in California along with his daughter and partner Perfidia (Teyana Taylor). The duo has been executing raids and saving the detainees, in turn, forming their own group.

However, things take an intense turn when their former rival, Lockjaw (Sean Penn), finds out about their location and decides to capture Bob and his group of revolutionaries, “The French 75,” and kill his daughter, Willa. From overwhelming action sequences to an emotional and shocking climax, this film is worth watching.

Cast and Crew of One Battle After Another

Directed by Paul Thomas Anderson, One Battle After Another stars Leonardo DiCaprio in the lead role, supported by Teyana Taylor, Sean Penn, Regina Hall, Wood Harris, and more. The music composition has been delivered by Jonny Greenwood, while Michael Bauman is the cinematographer.

Reception of One Battle After Another

This film was theatrically released on Sept. 26th, 2025, where it received a remarkable response. The IMDb rating of the film is 8.2/10.

Comments

Leonardo DiCaprio’s One Battle After Another Now Available for Rent on Prime Video: All You Need to Know
