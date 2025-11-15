Dude, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju and directed by Keertiswaran, is a Tamil-language romantic-comedy-drama film. It was a box office sensation when it hit the theatres, making a whopping Rs. 100 crore. After its successful theatrical run, the film has begun streaming on OTT platforms. It is available to stream in several languages.

When and Where to Watch Dude

Dude is available for streaming on Netflix. It can be watched in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Kannada and Malayalaml languages.

Official Trailer and Plot

The plot of Dude revolves around the story of Agan and Kural, played by Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, two childhood friends whose love blossoms naturally. But life has different plans. It's when a sudden shift from someone close to them changes their world. Agan is forced to face the realities of life with insecurities, jealousy and the harsh realities of love.

The movie shows the challenges of the modern relationship, on how passion and rejection shape emotional growth. The shift between being single and the universal quest to find something meaningful and being happy, irrespective of societal expectations.

Cast and Crew

Directed and written by Keerthiswaran, Dude stars Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, along with R. Sarathkumar, Hridhu Haroon, Aishwarya Sharma, and many others.

Reception

Dude, a Tamil Rom Com, starring Pradeep Ranganathan and Mamitha Baiju, about how their friendship leads to love. It has an IMDB rating of 6.9/10.