Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Phone 3a, CMF Phone 2 Pro, More Discounted in Nothing's Independence Day Sale

Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Phone 3a, CMF Phone 2 Pro, More Discounted in Nothing's Independence Day Sale

The Nothing Phone 3a is available for Rs. 21,999 during the Independence Day Sale, instead of its regular price of Rs. 22,999.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 August 2025 16:26 IST
Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Phone 3a, CMF Phone 2 Pro, More Discounted in Nothing's Independence Day Sale

Nothing Independence Day Sale is scheduled to conclude on August 17

Highlights
  • Nothing's Independence Day Sale is running from August 14 to August 17
  • The price drop comes with bank discounts and exchange bonuses
  • Exchange bonuses are capped at Rs. 1,000 on select models
Advertisement

Nothing has kicked off its Independence Day Sale in India on Thursday (August 14), offering notable discounts on its smartphones, earphones, wearables and accessories. The CMF Phone 2 Pro, Nothing Phone 3a Pro and Phone 3a are available at significant price cuts during the sale. The price drop comes with bank discounts and exchange bonuses across online and offline channels. Nothing Independence Day Sale is scheduled to conclude on August 17. 

Nothing Independence Day Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones

Nothing's Independence Day Sale started on August 14 and will run till August 17, offering deals on Nothing and CMF-branded smartphones, audio products and accessories. The sale is live across Flipkart, Myntra, Vijay Sales, Croma, and select retail outlets. ICICI Bank, SBI Card and IDFC First Bank users can avail up to Rs. 2,000 instant discount on their purchases. Exchange bonuses are capped at Rs. 1,000 on select models.

The Nothing Phone 3a is available for Rs. 21,999  (including bank offers and exchange bonus) in the sale, lower than its original price of  Rs. 22,999. The Phone 3a Pro starts at Rs. 26,999 (including bank offers), down from the actual price of Rs. 27,999.

Likewise, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is available at a discounted starting price of Rs. 16,999 with bank offers, compared to its original price of Rs. 18,999. Latest TWS earbuds like the CMF Buds Pro 2CMF Buds 2, along with smartwatches such as the CMF Watch Pro, can be grabbed at lower prices during the sale. Discounts will also apply to accessories, such as Nothing-branded cables and chargers.

Here are the other top offers on Nothing and CMF wearables, audio gear, and accessories during the Nothing Independence Day Sale. 

Model Sale Price Original Price
CMF By Nothing Buds Pro Rs. 2,799 Rs. 3,499
CMF By Nothing Buds 2a Rs. 1,999  Rs. 2,199
Nothing Ear A Rs. 6,999 Rs. 7,999
CMF by Nothing Buds 2 Rs. 2,499  Rs. 2,699 
Nothing Buds 2 Plus Rs. 3,099 Rs. 3,299
CMF by Nothing Buds Pro 2 Rs. 2,499 Rs. 4,299
Nothing Ear A Rs. 6,999  Rs. 7,999
Nothing Ear Rs. 8,999 Rs. 11,999
CMF by Nothing Watch Pro Rs. 4,499 Rs. 4,499
CMF by Nothing 65W GaN 3 A 3 Port Rs. 2,699 Rs. 3,999
CMF by Nothing 33W Type-C Power Fast Charger Rs. 999 Rs. 1,499
Nothing USB Type-C Cable 1.8M  Rs. 799 Rs. 17,99

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

Nothing Phone 3a Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sleek and premium design
  • Vivid display
  • Improved camera performance
  • Clean, bloat-free UI experience
  • Decent battery life
  • Bad
  • Charging speed could be better
  • The IP rating could be better
  • Wide-angle could have been better
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a Pro review
Display 6.70-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 50-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB, 12GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Standout design
  • Bright OLED display
  • Great Battery Life
  • Decent performance
  • Bloat-free and minimal software experience
  • Bad
  • Mono speaker lacks quality
  • Wide-angle camera is sluggish
  • Minimal ingress protection
  • The back panel is no longer replaceable
Read detailed CMF by Nothing Phone 2 Pro review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 7300 Pro
Front Camera 16-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2400 pixels
Nothing Phone 3a

Nothing Phone 3a

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Sharp 120Hz display
  • Fun and engaging software
  • Variety of cameras
  • Good daylight cameras
  • Good battery life
  • Bad
  • Low light video needs work
  • IP rating could have been better
  • Does not support HDR10+ video streaming
Read detailed Nothing Phone 3a review
Display 6.77-inch
Processor Qualcomm Snapdragon 7s Gen 3
Front Camera 32-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 50-megapixel + 8-megapixel
RAM 8GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB
Battery Capacity 5000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 1080x2392 pixels
CMF Watch Pro

CMF Watch Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design and comfort
  • Tracking accuracy
  • Companion app
  • Software and ecosystem
  • Battery life
  • Good
  • Smooth UI
  • Relatively fast charging
  • Long-lasting battery
  • IP68 dust and water resistance
  • Bad
  • Limited watch faces
  • Buggy companion app
  • No interchangeable watch straps
Read detailed Nothing CMF Watch Pro review
Strap Colour dark grey, ash grey, orange
Dial Shape Square
Display Type AMOLED
Ideal For Unisex
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Nothing, Nothing Independence Day Sale, CMF, Nothing Buds Pro, Nothing Buds 2a, Nothing Phone 3a, Nothing Phone 3a Pro
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
Amazon's Next Color Kindle Leaked Hinting "Petit Color" Could Be a Cheaper Alternative

Related Stories

Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Phone 3a, CMF Phone 2 Pro, More Discounted in Nothing's Independence Day Sale
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo T4 Pro India Launch Teased; Flipkart Availability Confirmed
  2. Best Mobile Phones Under Rs. 25,000 in India
  3. Tecno Spark Go 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery: See Price
  4. Nothing's Independence Day Sale: Discounts on Ear A, Buds 2 Plus and More
  5. Vijay Sales Freedom Sale Brings Discounts on iPhone 16 Pro Max and More
  6. Qubo Dashcam Pro 3K Review: A Solid Choice for Your Car
  7. WhatsApp May Bring New Feature to Craft the Perfect Message
#Latest Stories
  1. Honor X7c 5G India Launch Date Set for August 18; to Be Available Exclusively via Amazon
  2. Russia Imposes Partial Restrictions on WhatsApp, Telegram Voice Calls
  3. HTC Vive Eagle AI Smart Glasses Launched With Snapdragon AR1 Gen 1 SoC, AI Assistant: Price, Specifications
  4. Tecno Spark Go 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Main Camera: Price, Specifications
  5. Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Phone 3a, CMF Phone 2 Pro, More Discounted in Nothing's Independence Day Sale
  6. PS Plus Game Catalog Adds Mortal Kombat 1, Marvel's Spider-Man and Sword of the Sea in August
  7. Amazon's Next Color Kindle Leaked Hinting "Petit Color" Could Be a Cheaper Alternative
  8. iPhone 17 Series Launch Countdown Begins: This Is When Apple Can Announce September Event
  9. Samsung’s Display-Less AI Smartglasses are Reportedly Delayed to Next Year
  10. Vivo T4 Pro Teased to Launch in India Soon; to Be Available on Flipkart
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »