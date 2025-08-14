Nothing has kicked off its Independence Day Sale in India on Thursday (August 14), offering notable discounts on its smartphones, earphones, wearables and accessories. The CMF Phone 2 Pro, Nothing Phone 3a Pro and Phone 3a are available at significant price cuts during the sale. The price drop comes with bank discounts and exchange bonuses across online and offline channels. Nothing Independence Day Sale is scheduled to conclude on August 17.

Nothing Independence Day Sale: Top Deals on Smartphones

Nothing's Independence Day Sale started on August 14 and will run till August 17, offering deals on Nothing and CMF-branded smartphones, audio products and accessories. The sale is live across Flipkart, Myntra, Vijay Sales, Croma, and select retail outlets. ICICI Bank, SBI Card and IDFC First Bank users can avail up to Rs. 2,000 instant discount on their purchases. Exchange bonuses are capped at Rs. 1,000 on select models.

The Nothing Phone 3a is available for Rs. 21,999 (including bank offers and exchange bonus) in the sale, lower than its original price of Rs. 22,999. The Phone 3a Pro starts at Rs. 26,999 (including bank offers), down from the actual price of Rs. 27,999.

Likewise, the CMF Phone 2 Pro is available at a discounted starting price of Rs. 16,999 with bank offers, compared to its original price of Rs. 18,999. Latest TWS earbuds like the CMF Buds Pro 2, CMF Buds 2, along with smartwatches such as the CMF Watch Pro, can be grabbed at lower prices during the sale. Discounts will also apply to accessories, such as Nothing-branded cables and chargers.

Here are the other top offers on Nothing and CMF wearables, audio gear, and accessories during the Nothing Independence Day Sale.