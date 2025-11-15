CO-ED, is an upcoming coming-of-age drama that provides viewers with an affectionate portrait of teenage life, friendship, and the confusion when two divergent worlds collide. It tells the stories of twins Shikha and Nikhil—one quiet and thoughtful, the other bold and spontaneous—whose lives change when their respective all-girls' and all-boys' schools are combined. Forced to assail new situations, perplexing feelings, and life's jumbled plot twists, they wade through drama, comedy, and themselves. ‘Co-Ed', with its beauty and realism, holds a sense of heartwarming watch for young adults and families.

When and Where to Watch CO-ED

CO-ED is coming soon to Amazon MX Player, the free ad-supported entertainment service. No explicit launch date has yet been revealed — though all of the series will be able for streaming free-of-cost.

Trailer and Plot of CO-ED

In the official teaser of CO-ED, Shikha and Nikhil experience their world altered as both of them end up in co-ed schools overnight. The tweak of the new mix stirs confusion, excitement, crushes, rivalries, acting personas, and surprise friendships into a brew where identities are loose. Full of sweet, funny, and utterly relatable moments, the show is an authentic look at how messy, meaningful, and joyously unpredictable raising a family can be.

Cast and Crew of CO-ED

CO-ED stars Varun Badola, Rajeshwari Sachdev, Adrija Sinha, and Vedant Sinha, among other young, talented cast members. It has been produced by Sikhya Entertainment, run by Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain, with Saqib Pandor directing the series, written by Girish Jotwani.

Combining the best of young-adult, coming-of-age storytelling with the humour and nostalgia that is only possible in a dramedy series like CO-ED, this new project will uphold the team's commitment to producing meaningful content.

Reception of Co-Ed

Co-Ed is a brand-new series; henceforth, it does not have an IMDb rating yet.