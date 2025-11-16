Scientists spotted a near-Earth supernova on April 10, 2024—we're safe from all the usual fallout, with Earth's no-longer-temporal proximity to the explosion giving scientists insight into an earlier universe where stars sometimes died in lopsided olive-shaped explosions. The international team, who used the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope to capture the light as polarised with spectropolarimetry, were able to piece together an image of the blast before it had been ripped apart by surrounding matter.

These earliest observations will offer key insights into how shock waves are birthed deep inside stars and could help narrow down theories about the mechanisms of supernova explosions, experts say.

Early Supernova Observations Reveal Asymmetric Blast

According to a report in Science Advances, the measurement included a long-term monitoring of the explosion lasting up to 26 hours. Researchers observed the shock wave breaking through the star's surface, confirming that the initial light and matter do not emerge symmetrically. Yi Yang, coauthor and Tsinghua astronomer, noted that the asymmetric pattern is crucial to understanding the core-triggered explosion.

In massive stars, core collapse after fuel exhaustion creates a shock wave. Neutrinos generate turbulent motions, which produce asymmetric supernovae, consistent with models but requiring further investigation.

Early Supernova Data Opens New Era for Studying Stellar Explosions and Asymmetric Shock Waves

Princeton astrophysicist Adam Burrows noted that the data support important theoretical predictions and could mark a new age of accurate study of supernovas. “Obtaining the detection of such transient phenomena requires fast coordination, state-of-the-art instrumentation and international collaboration.”

Early observations of future supernova surveys will be able to sample diversity in stellar explosions as well as the properties of broad breaks due to asymmetric shocks, which probe the first few hours of massive star death.