Tecno Spark Go 5G Launched in India With 6,000mAh Battery, 50-Megapixel Main Camera: Price, Specifications

Tecno Spark Go 5G is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Ketan Pratap | Updated: 14 August 2025 16:28 IST
Photo Credit: Tecno

Tecno Spark Go 5G is sold in Ink Black, Sky Blue and Turquoise Green shades

Highlights
  • Tecno Spark Go 5G is equipped with Ella AI assistant
  • The handset supports Google's Circle to Search feature
  • The Tecno Spark Go 5G has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance
Tecno launched the Spark Go 5G in India on Thursday. The smartphone is powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 6400 SoC and features a 6,000mAh battery. Tecno claims it is the slimmest and lightest 5G phone in its segment in the country. It comes in a single 4GB RAM and 128GB storage variant, features a 50-megapixel AI-powered primary rear camera, supports the Ella AI voice assistant, and includes No Network Communication connectivity. It is said to offer up to five years of lag-free performance.

Tecno Spark Go 5G Price in India, Availability

Tecno Spark Go 5G price in India is set at Rs. 9,999 for the sole 4GB + 128GB option. The handset will go on sale in the country via Flipkart starting August 21 at 12 pm IST. It is offered in Ink Black, Sky Blue and Turquoise Green colour options.

Tecno Spark Go 5G Specifications, Features

The Tecno Spark Go 5G has a 6.76-inch HD+ (720x1,600 pixels) LCD screen with a 120Hz refresh rate. It is powered by an octa-core MediaTek Dimensity 6400 chipset paired with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of onboard storage. It ships with Android 15-based HiOS.

Tecno's Spark Go 5G smartphones come equipped with AI capabilities, including the Ella AI assistant, which supports Indian languages such as Hindi, Marathi, Gujarati, Tamil, and Bangla. The device will also offer AI features, such as the AI Writing Assistant and Google's Circle to Search tool.

In the camera department, the Tecno Spark Go 5G sports a 50-megapixel AI-backed primary rear sensor alongside an LED flash unit and a 5-megapixel front camera sensor for selfies and video calls. The rear camera supports 2K video recording at 30fps. 

The Spark Go 5G is claimed to be the first in its segment to support 4X4 MIMO technology, which uses four antennas to send and receive data at once, said to boost network speed by up to 73 percent. The handset also supports Tecno's No Network Communication feature. This feature, also available on the Spark Go 2, allows eligible Tecno users to call or message without cellular service.

Tecno packs a 6,000mAh battery in the Spark Go 5G handset. It comes with an 18W charging adapter in the box. The handset has an IP64 rating for dust and splash resistance. Connectivity options include 5G, 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, GPS and a USB Type-C port. It is also equipped with an IR blaster. The phone measures 7.99mm in thickness and weighs 194g.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Tecno Spark Go 5G, Tecno Spark Go 5G Price in India, Tecno Spark Go 5G India Launch, Tecno Spark Go 5G Features, Tecno
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
