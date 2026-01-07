Space Particle Collision Raises Uncertainty Over Spain’s New Military Satellite

Spain's newest military communications satellite has suffered an unexpected setback after being struck by a space particle high above Earth, leaving its future uncertain. SpainSat NG-2 was moving to its operational position when the incident occurred, and the extent of damage from that anomaly is unclear. The satellite was launched to improve Spain's secure military communications, but the crash has raised new worries about space safety and the risks of debris in orbit. Officials say backup plans are in development while technical teams determine whether the mission remains possible as originally planned.

SpainSat NG-2 Impact Reported Above Geostationary Orbit During Transfer to Space

According to a Jan. 2 report from Indra Group, the majority stakeholder of satellite operator Hisdesat, the impact occurred at an altitude of around 31,000 miles, well above geostationary orbit. Engineers are examining the telemetry data to trace out how badly the spacecraft was compromised during its journey to orbit, as per the statement.

SpainSat NG-2 launched on a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station on Oct. 23. It was intended to be paired with the earlier-launched SpainSat NG-1, creating a two-satellite secure communications system for use by Spain's Ministry of Defence and other allied users.

SpainSat NG-2 Collision Disrupts Orbit Transfer, Contingency Plan Activated

Built by Airbus at a combined cost of nearly €2 billion, the satellites were described as one of Europe's most advanced government communications systems. Since launch, SpainSat NG-2 had been slowly manoeuvring toward its final geostationary slot before the collision disrupted its journey.

Indra Group says Hisdesat activated a contingency plan to keep defence-government communications running, replacing the satellite if damage proves critical.