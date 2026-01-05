The Next Space Frontier May Be Just 100 km Above Earth, Not the Moon or Mars

The next phase in space is playing out considerably closer to Earth than many may think, as researchers and companies set their sights on very low Earth orbit, or VLEO. With almost 15,000 satellites already orbiting the Earth, most in low-Earth orbit, a few hundred to 2,000 kilometres high, congestion is increasingly an issue. Large constellations of satellites are beginning to clutter orbit, heightening risks; and VLEO, adjacent to Earth's atmosphere 100–400 km above the surface, becomes a viable alternative with scientiﬁc and commercial advantages.

Very Low Earth Orbit Satellites Promise Sharper Imaging, Faster Connectivity, and Improved Climate Monitoring

According to a report published by The Conversation and shared via Space.com's Expert Voices, VLEO satellites can deliver clearer images, faster communication, and improved weather data because they operate much closer to Earth's surface.

Making satellites fly closer to the ground enhances agriculture, disaster response, climate monitoring, and security by capturing sharper details and reducing signal lag for smoother real-time services.

New Propulsion Breakthroughs Could Unlock the Future of Satellites Flying Closer to Earth

The primary hurdle has been atmospheric drag, as remnants of Earth's atmosphere slow satellites and tug them out of orbit. To stay in orbit, spacecraft must continuously push forward, which quickly drains fuel in conventional systems.

New propulsion concepts are altering that equation. Engineers are testing systems fuelled by atmospheric gases, keeping satellites airborne longer and operating safely in this demanding region.

Despite extreme heat and corrosive atomic oxygen challenges, rising investment and billions in funding could soon make everyday services rely on closer-flying VLEO satellites.