Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Science
  • Science News
  • Astronomers Find ‘Impossible’ Galaxy ACDG 2 With Virtually No Stars and a Massive Dark Matter Core

Astronomers Find ‘Impossible’ Galaxy ACDG-2 With Virtually No Stars and a Massive Dark Matter Core

Detected through its globular clusters, the galaxy contains just six million suns’ worth of starlight and is composed of about 99% dark matter.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 20 February 2026 20:57 IST
Astronomers Find ‘Impossible’ Galaxy ACDG-2 With Virtually No Stars and a Massive Dark Matter Core

Photo Credit: NASA / ESA

Hubble, Euclid, Subaru spot CDG-2, faint Perseus galaxy of 99% dark matter.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • CDG-2 is 99% dark matter with minimal visible starlight
  • Galaxy detected using globular clusters, not direct light
  • Discovery made with Hubble, Euclid, and Subaru data
Advertisement

Astronomers have found a faint galaxy that consists almost entirely of dark matter. The object CDG-2 is located in the Perseus galaxy cluster and is 300 million light-years away from Earth. It could be the most dark-matter-dominated galaxy that has ever been found. The discovery was made by a group of researchers led by Dayi (David) Li of the University of Toronto using data from the Hubble Space Telescope, Euclid, and Subaru telescopes.

Detecting an Invisible Galaxy

According to NASA, the search for the “hidden” galaxy was not conducted by looking for the stars, but rather by looking for the globular star clusters, which are spherical concentrations of stars orbiting galaxies.

The researchers used data from the Hubble Space Telescope, the Euclid telescope from the European Space Agency, and the Subaru telescope from Japan to identify four dense globular star clusters in the Perseus cluster, which is 300 million light-years away.

The researchers combined images from the Hubble, Euclid, and Subaru telescopes to reveal a faint glow around the clusters.

A Dark-Matter Dominated Galaxy

Analysis indicates that CDG-2 has a total starlight of only six million suns (16% of which is in its star clusters), and that 99% of its total mass is dark matter. According to the lead author, Li, this is the first galaxy to be discovered solely on the basis of its globular clusters.

The researchers hypothesize that CDG-2 probably lost most of its gas due to gravitational interactions within the Perseus cluster, resulting in a galaxy composed almost entirely of dark matter and star clusters. Future surveys using telescopes such as NASA's Roman Space Telescope or the Vera C. Rubin Observatory might detect additional dark galaxies.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Dark Matter, Perseus Galaxy Cluster, CDG-2, Hubble Space Telescope, Euclid Telescope, Subaru Telescope, Globular Clusters, Galaxy Discovery
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Design and Colour Options Seen in Leaked Renders
Redmi A7 Could Launch Soon as Handset Bags Thailand’s NBTC Certification

Related Stories

Astronomers Find ‘Impossible’ Galaxy ACDG-2 With Virtually No Stars and a Massive Dark Matter Core
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 70 Fusion India Launch Teased; Might Launch With This Chip
  2. Xiaomi Teases a New Computing Device, New Tablet Expected to Launch Soon
  3. OTT Releases of the Week (Feb 16 - Feb 22): Know What to Watch This Weekend
  4. Here's When Xiaomi Will Launch the Xiaomi 17 and Xiaomi 17 Ultra Globally
  5. First User Report of iPhone Air's C1X Modem Failure Surfaces Online
  6. Redmi Buds 8 Active Price, Design, Key Features Leaked Ahead of Launch
#Latest Stories
  1. Astronomers Find ‘Impossible’ Galaxy ACDG-2 With Virtually No Stars and a Massive Dark Matter Core
  2. Google Pixel Call Recording Reportedly Available in Additional Regions Ahead of Global Expansion
  3. Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra Leak: Tipster Shares Details of Anticipated 200-Megapixel Cameras
  4. Redmi A7 Could Launch Soon as Handset Bags Thailand’s NBTC Certification
  5. Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Design and Colour Options Seen in Leaked Renders
  6. Hello Bachhon OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Vineet Kumar Singh Starrer Online?
  7. Xiaomi Teases India Launch of New Computing Device; New Tablet With Keyboard or Laptop Expected
  8. Realme C83 5G India Price, RAM and Storage Configurations Leaked Online
  9. Xiaomi 17 Series Global Launch Date Announced; Xiaomi 17, Xiaomi 17 Ultra Expected to Debut
  10. Google Blocked 266 Million Risky App Installs, Prevented 1.75 Million Policy-Violating Apps in 2025
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »