Technology News
English Edition

SpaceX Launches 29 Starlink Satellites on Falcon 9 in Early-Morning Florida Liftoff

SpaceX begins 2026 with a successful Falcon 9 launch carrying 29 new Starlink satellites into orbit.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 5 January 2026 22:19 IST
SpaceX Launches 29 Starlink Satellites on Falcon 9 in Early-Morning Florida Liftoff

Photo Credit: SpaceX

A new Falcon 9 rocket lifts off from Florida carrying the first Starlink satellites of 2026.

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • SpaceX launches first Starlink mission of 2026
  • Brand-new Falcon 9 booster completes successful landing
  • Starlink network nears 9,500 active satellites
Advertisement

SpaceX has cleared its 2026 launch schedule with the release of a new cluster of Starlink satellites, another incremental step in the company's widening broadband mission. A new Falcon 9 rocket took off at 1:48 a.m. EST on January 4 from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The launch added 29 of the company's Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit within a span of minutes, illustrating how the company has continued its steady cadence with launches and a focus on reusability.

According to a SpaceX mission update, the satellites, known as Starlink Group 6-88, reached orbit about nine minutes after liftoff and were released into orbit about an hour later. A post on X mentioned that the deployment of all 29 satellites was a success. Video streamed by SpaceX showed a smooth climb and stage separation, along with an accurate orbital insertion.

Falcon 9 booster 1101 flew its first mission and landed safely on the Atlantic droneship, boosting SpaceX's reusable rocket recovery record tally success.

With this mission, SpaceX's Starlink constellation continues to edge closer to 9,500 active satellites in orbit. Starlink seeks to provide internet service to unserved and underserved parts of the world, recently launching in Venezuela for free on a temporary basis until early February.

The launch was the second of SpaceX's 2026 and 595th overall since 2008, along with being the company's 555th landing since 2015, a measure that underscores just how regularly and rapidly they are flying.

 

Comments

Catch the latest from the Consumer Electronics Show on Gadgets 360, at our CES 2026 hub.

Further reading: SpaceX, Starlink, Falcon 9, Satellite Internet, space launch, Reusable Rockets
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Realme Neo 8 With Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 Chip to Launch in China This Month
iPhone Shipments From India Cross $50 Billion Under PLI Scheme, IT Minister Says

Related Stories

SpaceX Launches 29 Starlink Satellites on Falcon 9 in Early-Morning Florida Liftoff
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Set for OTT Release This January 2026
  2. Oppo A6 Pro 5G With 7,000mAh Battery Launched in India at This Price
  3. Poco M8 5G Colourways, Battery Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  4. CMF Headphone Pro, Watch 3 Pro to Launch in India in These Colourways
  5. Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra Could Be Launched With These Colour Options
  6. How to Watch Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang's CES 2026 Keynote Session on AI
  7. MediaTek's Dimensity 8500 Chip Will Launch on This Date
  8. OnePlus Nord 6 Charging Specifications, Launch Timeline Leaked
  9. Redmi Turbo 5 Max to Launch in China Soon; Price Range Revealed
#Latest Stories
  1. The Next Space Frontier May Be Just 100 km Above Earth, Not the Moon or Mars
  2. CES 2026: Qualcomm Introduces Snapdragon X2 Plus Chipset for Copilot+ PCs
  3. SpaceX Launches 29 Starlink Satellites on Falcon 9 in Early-Morning Florida Liftoff
  4. Astronomers Successfully Weigh a Starless ‘Rogue Planet’ Drifting Through the Milky Way
  5. New Study Explores How LIGO-Style Lasers Could Test Quantum Gravity
  6. Dora and the Search for Sol Dorado Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know
  7. Qualcomm Unveils Robotics-Focused Dragonwing IQ10 Series SoC, Expands IoT Portfolio Ahead of CES 2026
  8. Samsung to Double Galaxy AI Mobile Devices to 800 Million Units This Year
  9. Poco M8 5G Colourways, Battery Details Revealed Ahead of January 8 Launch in India
  10. Downton Abbey: The Grand Finale Set for OTT Release This January 2026
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »