SpaceX Launches 29 Starlink Satellites on Falcon 9 in Early-Morning Florida Liftoff

SpaceX has cleared its 2026 launch schedule with the release of a new cluster of Starlink satellites, another incremental step in the company's widening broadband mission. A new Falcon 9 rocket took off at 1:48 a.m. EST on January 4 from Space Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in Florida. The launch added 29 of the company's Starlink satellites to low Earth orbit within a span of minutes, illustrating how the company has continued its steady cadence with launches and a focus on reusability.

SpaceX Successfully Deploys 29 Starlink Satellites as New Falcon 9 Booster Nails First Landing

According to a SpaceX mission update, the satellites, known as Starlink Group 6-88, reached orbit about nine minutes after liftoff and were released into orbit about an hour later. A post on X mentioned that the deployment of all 29 satellites was a success. Video streamed by SpaceX showed a smooth climb and stage separation, along with an accurate orbital insertion.

Falcon 9 booster 1101 flew its first mission and landed safely on the Atlantic droneship, boosting SpaceX's reusable rocket recovery record tally success.

Starlink Nears 9,500 Satellites as SpaceX Marks Second 2026 Launch and Expands Global Internet Reach

With this mission, SpaceX's Starlink constellation continues to edge closer to 9,500 active satellites in orbit. Starlink seeks to provide internet service to unserved and underserved parts of the world, recently launching in Venezuela for free on a temporary basis until early February.

The launch was the second of SpaceX's 2026 and 595th overall since 2008, along with being the company's 555th landing since 2015, a measure that underscores just how regularly and rapidly they are flying.