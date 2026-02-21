Mercy is a new sci-fi thriller based on a twisted theme in which a detective commits a murder. Has he really murdered or been falsely accused? The series has many interesting incidents and scenes to let the audience find that. This 90-minute movie involves him proving his innocence to an AI judge which is of course not an easy task. Directed by Timor Bekmumbetov, it has real-time conspiracies that keep you glued to your seat. Let's get to know all the insights regarding it.

When and Where to Watch

This Science Fiction movie, Mercy has dropped from February 17, 2026, in many languages including Hindi, Malayalam, Kannada, Telugu, Tamil and others. You can watch it on Amazon Prime Video for rent. This is its debut after a theatrical run.

Trailer and Plot

The story takes you to the near future where the line between justice and technology mingles in Mercy. It is a gripping sci-fi starring Chris Pratt and Rebecca Ferguson. Set in the backdrop of Los Angeles, the movie imagines a world where Artificial Intelligence delves into the world of the legal system. Further events become tense with real-time battles for survival when a man runs through the clock to prove himself innocent of the crime he never committed, which is murdering his wife.

Cast and Crew

Mercy has Chris Patt and Rebecca Ferguson in the main lead. Other stars are Kali Reis, Annabelle Wallis, Chris Sullivan, and Kylie Rogers. It was directed by Timor Bekmumbetov. It has been penned down by Marco van Belle.

Reception

The movie has gained a lot of recognition in theatres and now it is available globally for the audience. It has an IMDb rating of 6.2 out of 10.