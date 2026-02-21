Technology News
Raakshasa Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Kannada Intense Crime Thriller Series

Raakshasa is a Kannada Crime thriller web series that is now streaming on Zee 5. It has seven episodes and stars Vijay Raghavendra in the lead role.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 February 2026 21:48 IST


Photo Credit: ZEE5

This series is now available to stream on Zee 5, in the Kannada language.

  • Raakshasa is a Kannada Psychological Crime Thriller Series
  • It stars Vijay Raghavendra in the lead role
  • Streaming now, only on Zee 5 with seven episodes
One of the most anticipated Kannada psychological crime thriller web series, Raakshasa, is finally out on the OTT. This is a Suhan Prasad directorial series that is set in the backdrop of the banks of the Malaprabha River and follows a mystery behind supernatural deaths near Yellamma Temple. As the Sub-Inspector embarks on the investigation, the plot takes a dark turn. What was once assumed to be deaths by crocodiles later turns out to be a shocking series of murders. The sequences of this thriller series are intense and very dark.

When and Where to Watch Raakshasa

This series is now available to stream on Zee 5, in the Kannada language. It has seven episodes in total and requires a subscription. The first episode, however, is available to stream for free.

Official Trailer and Plot of Raakshasa

This psychological crime thriller series commences with the discovery of half-decomposed bodies near the banks of the Malaprabha River. While the villagers hold to their superstitions and relate the deaths to the crocodile attacks, Sub-Inspector Hanmappa (Played by Vijay Raghavendra) suspects a human culprit. As the investigation deepens, Hanmappa is confronted by local superstitions and the complexity of the case due to village culture. Likewise, his relationship with his pregnant wife gets complicated due to his intense focus. Now, he must navigate his way through to catch the mysterious killer and debunk the superstitions.

Cast and Crew of Raakshasa

Written and directed by Suhan Prasad and Apoorv Kumar, this series stars Vijay Raghavendra in the lead role. The supporting cast includes Mayuri Kyatari, Appanna Ramadurga, Avinash, Jahangir MS, and more. The series has been produced by Tarun Sudhir, whereas A.S. Aarvind and Bhuvanesh Manivanna are the editors.

Reception of Raakshasa

This series has recently dropped on the digital screens; henceforth, the IMDb rating is currently unavailable.

 

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Raakshasa, Crime thriller, ZEE5, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More

  
