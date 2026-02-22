Technology News
The Astronaut Now Available for Rent on Prime Video: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More

The Astronaut is an American Sci-Fi Horror film that stars Kate Mara in the lead role. The film is now available for rent on Prime Video

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 22 February 2026 15:00 IST
The Astronaut Now Available for Rent on Prime Video: Know Everything About Plot, Cast, and More

Photo Credit: Prime Vedio

Experience the journey of Sam Walker as her crash landing sparks horror

Highlights
  • The Astronaut is an American Sci-Fi Horror Film
  • It has been written and directed by Jess Warley
  • Now available for rent on Prime Video
Written and directed by Jess Warley, The Astronaut is an American Sci-Fi Horror Film that has now made its way to your digital screens. The film revolves around Captain Sam Walker, who is placed under an isolated NASA surveillance after her space shuttle faces a crash. However, things take a terrifying turn when she is confronted by disturbing experiences and supernatural occurrences. From eerie experiences to physical changes, the twists of the film get intense and level up the horror. What unfolds next is watch-worthy.

When and Where to Watch The Astronaut

The film is now available to stream exclusively on Prime Video for Rent. It is available in multiple languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Official Trailer and Plot of The Astronaut

This Sci-Fi Horror tale centres around Captain Sam Walker (Played by Kate Mara), whose shuttle gets hit by debris, in turn, leading her to experience a deadly crash landing. While she is rescued by the U.S. Coast Guard and put under her adoptive father, General William Harris (Played by Laurence Fishburne), her life turns upside down. During her rehabilitation, she encounters physical changes like a grey rash on her hand, followed by memory loss, hallucinations, and supernatural occurrences. Soon, her belief of being stalked by an alien entity turns true. What happens next keeps the viewers on the edge of their seats.

Cast and Crew of The Astronaut

Produced under the banner of The Wonder Company and Grinder Monkey, this film stars Kate Mara in the lead role. The supporting cast includes Laurence Fishburne, Gabriel Luna, Macy Gray, Scarlett Holmes, and others. The film's music composition has been delivered by Jacques Brautbar, whereas David Garbett is the cinematographer.

Reception of The Astronaut

This film was theatrically released on Oct 17th, 2025; however, the response at the box office turned out to be average. The IMDb rating of the film is 4.7/10.

 

Comments

