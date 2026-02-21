Kennedy is making its way to OTT! It is a Hindi-language crime thriller movie released on May 25, 2023, at the Cannes Film Festival. Anurag Kashyap has directed this movie, and he declared that it's a chance after a long time for people to watch it outside of film festivals. The premiere of the movie took place at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2023. The movie became the only film of India that was chosen for Letterboxd's Video Store on December 10, 2025. Let's have a few more insights into the movie.

When and Where to Watch

You can now watch Kennedy on Zee5 from February 20, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Kennedy has a crime-based genre with a blended thriller to it. The story has an insomniac ex police officer who runs secretly for the totally corrupt system. He lives in quite different conditions and also goes on a lookout for peace and salvation which is quite unusual for a police officer. Further, what happens will keep you clenched to the seat till the climax and end.

Cast and Crew

This movie has Rahul Bhat in the lead role wherein he plays the role of ex police officer, Kennedy and later becomes a hitman. Sunny Leone acts as Charlie in it. There are other actors, Mohit Takalkar as Commissioner, Abhilash Thapliyal as Chandan, Srikant Yadav as SI and Megha Burman as Anuradha. Producers are Ranjan Singh and Kabir Ahuja under the banner of Good Bad Films and Zee Studios.

Reception

Rotten Tomatoes has given in 56% and IMDb rating of 6.5 out of 10. The movie has a gritty neo-noir aspect of crime storytelling.