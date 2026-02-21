Technology News
English Edition

Kennedy Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Anurag Kashyap’s Neo-Noir Crime Thriller Online?

Kennedy is a Hindi-language neo-noir crime thriller directed by Anurag Kashyap. The film premiered at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival on May 25, 2023

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 21 February 2026 17:49 IST
Kennedy Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Anurag Kashyap’s Neo-Noir Crime Thriller Online?

Photo Credit: ZEE5

Anurag Kashyap’s neo-noir Kennedy, starring Rahul Bhat, Sunny Leone, streams on ZEE5

Click Here to Add Gadgets360 As A Trusted Source As A Preferred Source On Google
Highlights
  • Kennedy streams on ZEE5 starting February 20, 2026
  • Directed by Anurag Kashyap, premiered at Cannes 2023
  • Rahul Bhat leads this gritty neo-noir crime tale
Advertisement

Kennedy is making its way to OTT! It is a Hindi-language crime thriller movie released on May 25, 2023, at the Cannes Film Festival. Anurag Kashyap has directed this movie, and he declared that it's a chance after a long time for people to watch it outside of film festivals. The premiere of the movie took place at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival in 2023. The movie became the only film of India that was chosen for Letterboxd's Video Store on December 10, 2025. Let's have a few more insights into the movie.

When and Where to Watch

You can now watch Kennedy on Zee5 from February 20, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

Kennedy has a crime-based genre with a blended thriller to it. The story has an insomniac ex police officer who runs secretly for the totally corrupt system. He lives in quite different conditions and also goes on a lookout for peace and salvation which is quite unusual for a police officer. Further, what happens will keep you clenched to the seat till the climax and end.

Cast and Crew

This movie has Rahul Bhat in the lead role wherein he plays the role of ex police officer, Kennedy and later becomes a hitman. Sunny Leone acts as Charlie in it. There are other actors, Mohit Takalkar as Commissioner, Abhilash Thapliyal as Chandan, Srikant Yadav as SI and Megha Burman as Anuradha. Producers are Ranjan Singh and Kabir Ahuja under the banner of Good Bad Films and Zee Studios.

Reception

Rotten Tomatoes has given in 56% and IMDb rating of 6.5 out of 10. The movie has a gritty neo-noir aspect of crime storytelling.

 

Comments

Get your daily dose of tech news, reviews, and insights, in under 80 characters on Gadgets 360 Turbo. Connect with fellow tech lovers on our Forum. Follow us on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News for instant updates. Catch all the action on our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Kennedy, ZEE5, crime drama, IMDb
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Boeing Starliner Test Flight Stretches to 93 Days as Engineers Struggle With Propulsion Thruster Issues
Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra Leak: Tipster Shares Details of Anticipated 200-Megapixel Cameras

Related Stories

Kennedy Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Anurag Kashyap’s Neo-Noir Crime Thriller Online?
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News
Turbo Read

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Samsung Galaxy S26 Series Roundup: Here's Everything That We Know So Far
  2. Raakshasa Streaming on Zee 5: Everything You Need to Know About This Kannada CrimeThriller
#Latest Stories
  1. Raakshasa Out on OTT: Know Where to Watch This Kannada Intense Crime Thriller Series
  2. Supercomputer Study Finds 97,000 Stable Orbits Between Earth and Moon
  3. Kennedy Now Streaming Online: Where to Watch Anurag Kashyap’s Neo-Noir Crime Thriller Online?
  4. Phil Spencer Retires as Microsoft Names AI Executive Asha Sharma as Gaming CEO in Xbox Shake-Up
  5. Mercy Now Available for Streaming on Prime Video: Chris Pratt Faces an AI Judge in Sci-Fi Thriller
  6. Astronomers Find ‘Impossible’ Galaxy ACDG-2 With Virtually No Stars and a Massive Dark Matter Core
  7. Google Pixel Call Recording Reportedly Available in Additional Regions Ahead of Global Expansion
  8. Oppo Find X9 Ultra, Vivo X300 Ultra Leak: Tipster Shares Details of Anticipated 200-Megapixel Cameras
  9. Redmi A7 Could Launch Soon as Handset Bags Thailand’s NBTC Certification
  10. Poco X8 Pro, Poco X8 Pro Max Design and Colour Options Seen in Leaked Renders
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2026. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »