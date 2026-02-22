Technology News
Ikk Kudi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Shehnaaz Gill's Punjabi Rom-Com

Ikk Kudi is a soulful Punjabi romantic drama featuring Shehnaaz Gill in a double role, exploring love, trust, and generational healing through an emotional and humorous narrative.

Updated: 22 February 2026 16:00 IST
Ikk Kudi OTT Release Date: When and Where to Watch Shehnaaz Gill’s Punjabi Rom-Com

Ikk Kudi is ready to premiere on Chaupal (OTTplay Premium) from February 26, 2026.

  • Ikk Kudi stars Shehnaaz Gill in a powerful double role
  • The film blends romance, humour, and emotional drama
  • It will stream on Chaupal (OTTplay Premium) from February 26, 2026
Ikk Kudi is a sweet, simple, touching Punjabi romcom with a good dose of comedy, emotions, and generational stories, with a power-packed performance by Shehnaaz Gill in a double role. The movie is a true look at love, life, and family in an interesting way that spans generations and decades. It is a soulful cinematic journey that will touch your heart with laughter, doubts, and just the power of emotional recovery.” Set against the rustic Punjab backdrop and contemporary setting, the film is a true telling of love, relationships, values, and beliefs.

When and Where to Watch Ikk Kudi

Ikk Kudi is ready to premiere on Chaupal (OTTplay Premium) from February 26, 2026. The film will stream online with an active OTTplay Premium subscription—viewers can watch here and enjoy this emotional Punjabi rom-com from their homes.

Trailer and Plot of Ikk Kudi

The film follows Simmi, a vivacious and independent young woman, whose arranged marriage plans take an unexpected turn when she begins to suspect that her fiancé, Jagveer, is hiding a mysterious past. In search of the truth, she arrives at his hometown and experiences funny, embarrassing moments while the past and present collide when it comes to traditions, love, and trust.

Cast and Crew of Ikk Kudi

Ikk Kudi features Shehnaaz Gill as a set of twins, Simmi and Tejo, with Gurjazz, Nikita Grover, Nirmal Rishi, Udaybir Sandhu, and Sukhwinder Chahal in lead roles. The film is directed by Amarjit Singh Saron, who has directed films like Honsla Rakh and Kala Shah Kala, and written by Amarjit Singh Saron with Davinder Virk. Furthermore, it is Shehnaaz Gill's production debut as well, which adds another feather in her cap!

Reception of Ikk Kudi

The movie was well-liked by the crowd and got good reviews for its emotional standing. The film currently has an IMDb rating of 8.0/10, and it is on the rise for all Punjabi movie buffs.

Further reading: ikk kudi, romantic drama, OTT play, IMDb
