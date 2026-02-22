Thadayam is a crime thriller series based on true incidents from the Tamil Nadu and Andhra Pradesh border in 1999. The story is based on brutal murders at midnight in a village one by one. The Police got confused because all these incidents didn't point anywhere but followed the same pattern. It has been written and directed by Navinkumar Palanivel. It is Samuthirakani's first web series to arrive. He is playing the lead role in it. Let's check out a few more interesting details about the series.

When and Where to Watch

You can watch this Tamil crime thriller on Zee5 as the streaming platform has been decided. It is available from February 27, 2026.

Trailer and Plot

It is a story that follows an SI Athiyamaan who begins his investigation of murders in a series wherein there are murders one by one and all of those murders are similar in pattern wherein a sacred symbol of a marriage is stolen. He tries to find the reason behind it, but the more he searches the deeper it goes. It gives chills because this crime story is based on true incidents of Tamil Nadu-Andhra Pradesh that happened in 1999.

Cast and Crew

In the series, Samuthirakani is playing the main lead as a sub-inspector. Other actors are Shivada as Inspector Lakshmi with supporting cast, Raj Tirandas, Sundharpandyan, Prem, Kotravi, Karthi, Suparna and others. Ajay Krishna has produced it under the banner of Cocktail Cinemas.

Reception

It is buzzing because the lead actor, Samuthirakan is coming for the first time in the series and also Thadayam adds true incidents in it which makes it more intriguing. There is no IMDb rating yet as it has yet to be released.