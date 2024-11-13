Technology News
SpaceX Plans To Develop 'Marslink' Network To Provide Internet On Mars

SpaceX is pitching a Marslink network to NASA for Mars mission communications.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 November 2024 14:00 IST


Photo Credit: Unsplash/Alexander Mils

Marslink would use Starlink satellites for Mars internet coverage.

  • SpaceX proposes Marslink for better Mars mission communication.
  • Marslink would enhance connectivity on Mars, using Starlink tech.
  • Blue Origin and Lockheed Martin also submitted Mars relay proposals.
SpaceX has proposed an ambitious satellite network around Mars, aiming to enhance communication for future missions to the planet. Dubbed "Marslink," this concept was presented at a recent NASA-led meeting by the Mars Exploration Program Analysis Group, where SpaceX pitched the idea of placing satellites in Mars' orbit to create a relay system for data exchange. The proposal aligns with SpaceX's broader goals to support Mars exploration and potentially human habitation on Mars.

As per a report by Spaceflight News, the Marslink network would be based on the existing Starlink satellite model, which SpaceX has deployed in Earth's orbit to provide global internet coverage. With thousands of Starlink satellites currently in orbit, and over 102 countries using the network, SpaceX envisions a similar infrastructure for Mars. Marslink could provide constant connectivity for Mars surface assets and enhance interplanetary communication, aiding NASA's objectives to develop sustainable exploration infrastructure on the Red Planet.

Competing Proposals from Blue Origin and Lockheed Martin

The report further mentions that NASA also reviewed alternative proposals from companies like Blue Origin and Lockheed Martin. Blue Origin presented its Blue Ring orbital tug concept, which would deliver data relay capabilities and perform in-space cloud computing. The report further mentions that this project is scheduled for initial testing in the Pentagon-sponsored DarkSky-1 mission, although a precise launch date has not been set.

Lockheed Martin proposed leveraging the existing MAVEN spacecraft, which was launched in 2013 to study Mars' atmospheric evolution. In Lockheed's plan, MAVEN would be moved to a communications orbit, enabling it to operate as a relay similar to NASA's Earth-based Deep Space Network.

NASA's Shift Towards Private Sector Collaboration

NASA's consideration of private sector-led projects reflects a growing reliance on commercial partnerships for Mars exploration. The agency plans to collaborate with companies capable of providing the technical resources needed for future human missions. NASA is also working on laser-based communication technologies, which would allow for faster and more efficient data transmission across deep-space distances.

 

Further reading: SpaceX, Marslink, NASA, Mars missions, Starlink, Blue Origin, Lockheed Martin, MAVEN, deep space communication, Mars exploration

  1. Samsung Galaxy S25 Lineup Could Be Arriving Earlier Than Usual
  2. BSNL Launches Live TV Service With Over 500 TV Channels in India
  3. Here's When Apple Might Launch the iPhone SE 4
  4. iQOO 13 Will Be Available in These Two Colourways in India
  5. Microsoft Will End Support for These Windows Apps This Year
  6. This Vivo X200 Series Phone Will Reportedly Skip the Indian Market
  7. BSNL Launches D2D Satellite Connectivity Service in India
  8. Vivo Y300 5G Confirmed to Launch in India; Rear Design Teased
  9. Apple Could Launch an 'AI Wall Tablet' With Home Controls, Video Calling
