Oppo Reno 14 5G, Reno 14 Pro 5G India Launch Timeline Leaked

Oppo Reno 14 5G series is confirmed to launch globally alongside Watch X2 Mini, Enco Buds 3, and Pad SE.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 18 June 2025 18:53 IST
Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G (pictured) comes in Black, Purple, and Mermaid finishes in China

Highlights
  • Oppo Reno 14 5G series was launched in China in May
  • The Indian variants could be similar to their Chinese counterparts
  • The Oppo Reno 13 5G series was launched in India in January
Oppo Reno 14 5G series will see a global launch soon, the company confirmed recently. The lineup was unveiled in China in May. Now, a tipster has suggested the India launch timeline of the Oppo Reno 14 5G and the Reno 14 Pro 5G. The upcoming global and Indian variants are expected to be similar to their Chinese counterparts. Notably, the Oppo Reno 13 5G and Reno 13 Pro 5G variants with MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoCs were introduced in India in January this year.

Oppo Reno 14 5G Series India Launch Timeline 

According to an X post by tipster Yogesh Brar (@heyitsyogesh), the Oppo Reno 14 5G and Reno 14 Pro 5G may launch in India by the first week of July. This is in line with an earlier claim he made regarding the India launch of the Reno 14 series. The tipster did not specify an exact launch date this time either.

Notably, the company has yet to announce the global launch date for the Oppo Reno 14 5G series. In India, the phones are expected to arrive in two colour options, including a Pearl White variant.

The Indian variants of the Oppo Reno 14 5G and Reno 14 Pro 5G are expected to closely mirror their Chinese counterparts. The standard model could be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC, while the Pro variant may feature the Dimensity 8450 chipset. Both phones are likely to support 80W SuperVOOC fast charging. Battery capacities could be 6,000mAh for the base model and 6,200mAh for the Pro. In terms of optics, the lineup may include 50-megapixel main rear cameras, 50-megapixel periscope telephoto lenses, and 50-megapixel front-facing shooters.

In China, the Oppo Reno 14 5G is priced at CNY 2,799 (roughly Rs. 33,200) for the 12GB + 256GB option, while the most expensive 16GB + 1TB variant costs CNY 3,799 (roughly Rs. 45,100). The Oppo Reno 14 Pro 5G carries a price tag of CNY 3,499 (roughly Rs. 41,500) for the 12GB + 256GB configuration, while the top-of-the-line 16GB + 1TB variant is priced at CNY 4,499 (roughly Rs. 53,400).

Oppo Reno 13 5G series was unveiled in India in January. The Oppo Reno 13 5G was priced at Rs. 37,999 for the 8GB + 128GB option and the Reno 13 Pro 5G started at Rs. 49,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

Nothing Phone 3 to Offer Longer Android and Security Update Support Than Its Predecessor

