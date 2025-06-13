Technology News
English Edition

SpaceX Launches 26 New Starlink Satellites, Expands Global Internet Network

SpaceX launched 26 more Starlink satellites on June 12, expanding its global broadband coverage.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 13 June 2025 20:58 IST
SpaceX Launches 26 New Starlink Satellites, Expands Global Internet Network

Photo Credit: SpaceX

Falcon 9 lifts 26 Starlink satellites, pushing total launches to 72 in 2025

Highlights
  • SpaceX launches 26 new Starlink satellites from California on June 12
  • Falcon 9 booster B1081 completes 15th flight, lands on droneship safely
  • Starlink constellation surpasses 7,600 active satellites in Earth orbit
Advertisement

SpaceX just aced another launch of its Starlink internet satellites. On Thursday night (June 12), the company launched 26 new Starlink spacecraft to join its ever-growing internet megaconstellation in orbit. Flying from Launch Complex 4 East (SLC-4E) at California's Vandenberg Space Force Base, the launch occurred at 9:54 p.m. EDT (6:54 p.m. PDT or 0154 GMT) on June 13. The satellites are planned to be deployed into orbit from the second stage about one hour and one minute after liftoff. This accomplishment brings to more than 7,600 the number of active satellites for SpaceX's Starlink.

As per SpaceX's official update for its 15-6 mission, the rocket's first-stage booster, known as B1081, flew for the 15th time after 14 prior flights. It successfully touched down on the droneship Of Course I Still Love You in the Pacific Ocean, off the coast of southern California, yet again. The company's current record for reflight of Falcon 9 boosters is 28 flights, proving itself at the same time to be the best at orbital launch efficiency.

Thursday's mission marks the 72nd Falcon 9 launch, with 53 of those dedicated to the Starlink network. The system aims to provide high-speed internet access around the world, and an increasing number of satellites provide direct-to-cell services for texting and a limited data connection on certain kinds of smartphones and through certain carriers.

Elon Musk's SpaceX continues to add satellites to the Starlink constellation to increase redundancy and coverage, particularly in remote areas. The current constellation has wide coverage of the Earth, allowing small satellite dishes and mobile phones to connect to the internet in real time in dozens of countries.

SpaceX is simultaneously expanding the reach of Starlink and laying the groundwork for next-generation applications like in-flight connectivity and emergency response communications. With more than 7,600 satellites now orbiting Earth and as many as dozens of additional launches on the docket, Starlink is rapidly redefining how global internet coverage can work in the modern era.

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: SpaceX, Starlink, Falcon 9, satellite internet, Elon Musk, rocket launch, Vandenberg
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Yahoo Adds New AI Features to Mail App in Attempt to Up Usage
Vivo T4 Lite 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline Leaked; Said to Pack 6,000mAh Battery

Related Stories

SpaceX Launches 26 New Starlink Satellites, Expands Global Internet Network
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Confirmed to Launch in India Soon, Design Teased
  2. Vivo T4 Lite 5G Price in India, Launch Timeline and Key Features Leaked
  3. Vivo X200 FE Allegedly Spotted on Geekbench With This MediaTek Chipset
  4. Lava Storm Play 5G, Storm Lite 5G Launched in India: Price, Availability
  5. Oppo K13x 5G Build, Durability Details Revealed Ahead of India Launch
  6. Vivo X Fold 5 Battery Capacity Revealed in Latest Teaser
  7. BSNL to Reportedly Install One Lakh Additional 4G Towers Across India
#Latest Stories
  1. SpaceX Launches 26 New Starlink Satellites, Expands Global Internet Network
  2. Aurora Alert! Northern Lights May Be Visible as Far South as New York on June 14
  3. New Island Forms in Caspian Sea as Water Levels Drop, Russian Scientists Confirm
  4. Kesari Chapter 2 Now Streaming on JioHotstar: Everything You Need to Know About Akshay Kumar Starrer Movie
  5. Steam for Mac Now Available as Native Apple Silicon App With Latest Beta Release
  6. Coinbase Announces American Express-Backed Crypto Credit Card That Offers Bitcoin Rewards
  7. Killed by Google: Support for Android Instant Apps to Reportedly Be Dropped Later This Year
  8. Realme GT 7 Dream Edition Now Available for Purchase in India: Price, Sale Offers
  9. Meta AI Discovery Feed Is Reportedly Filled With Users' Seemingly Private Chats
  10. Boat Airdopes Prime 701 ANC Earphones Confirmed to Launch in India on June 21
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »