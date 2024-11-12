A month after the launch of the Oppo Pad 3 Pro, the Chinese company is said to be working on a lower-priced, watered-down tablet. A tipster has leaked information about a new tablet from Oppo that has currently been tagged as the Pad 3. The upcoming tablet is said to have some similarities with the premium Oppo Pad 3 Pro. However, a glance through the leaked hardware specifications suggests that it could be a rebranded OnePlus Pad, which was launched in India in 2023.

The leak comes from tipster Digital Chat Station via a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The tipster claims that the affordable tablet will have an 11.6-inch 2.8K LCD display. This display is said to offer a 144Hz maximum refresh rate.

As per the tipster, the Oppo Pad 3 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, which will replace the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC found in the Oppo Pad 2. The upcoming Reno 13 Pro series is also said to use the same processor.

The tablet is tipped to pack a 9,510mAh capacity with 67W SuperVOOC wired charging. The tipster claims that the device will weigh 533 grams and will measure just 6.29mm thick. More details about this upcoming tablet should be available in the coming days, as the tablet is expected to launch by the end of November in China along with the Reno 13 series and a new Oppo Watch.

Oddly, the above specifications do sound familiar as they are very similar to OnePlus's Pad tablet, which was launched in India in February last year. The OnePlus Pad was the manufacturer's first tablet device in India and globally. We reviewed the tablet in 2023, which came with several accessories, and you can read about it here.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.