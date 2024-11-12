Technology News
Oppo Pad 3 Specifications Tipped; Said to Get 144Hz Display, Dimensity SoC, SuperVOOC Charging, More

It appears to be a rebranded OnePlus Pad from 2023

Written by Sheldon Pinto, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 12 November 2024 16:23 IST
Oppo Pad 3 Specifications Tipped; Said to Get 144Hz Display, Dimensity SoC, SuperVOOC Charging, More

Oppo’s Pad 3 is expected to be priced below its Pad 3 Pro model

Highlights
  • The Oppo Pad 3 is said to get a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC
  • It could have an 11.6-inch 144Hz refresh rate display
  • It is said to pack a 9,510mAh battery with SuperVOOC charging
A month after the launch of the Oppo Pad 3 Pro, the Chinese company is said to be working on a lower-priced, watered-down tablet. A tipster has leaked information about a new tablet from Oppo that has currently been tagged as the Pad 3. The upcoming tablet is said to have some similarities with the premium Oppo Pad 3 Pro. However, a glance through the leaked hardware specifications suggests that it could be a rebranded OnePlus Pad, which was launched in India in 2023.

The leak comes from tipster Digital Chat Station via a post on the Chinese microblogging platform Weibo. The tipster claims that the affordable tablet will have an 11.6-inch 2.8K LCD display. This display is said to offer a 144Hz maximum refresh rate.

As per the tipster, the Oppo Pad 3 will be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC, which will replace the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 SoC found in the Oppo Pad 2. The upcoming Reno 13 Pro series is also said to use the same processor.

The tablet is tipped to pack a 9,510mAh capacity with 67W SuperVOOC wired charging. The tipster claims that the device will weigh 533 grams and will measure just 6.29mm thick. More details about this upcoming tablet should be available in the coming days, as the tablet is expected to launch by the end of November in China along with the Reno 13 series and a new Oppo Watch.

Oddly, the above specifications do sound familiar as they are very similar to OnePlus's Pad tablet, which was launched in India in February last year. The OnePlus Pad was the manufacturer's first tablet device in India and globally. We reviewed the tablet in 2023, which came with several accessories, and you can read about it here.

Oppo Pad 3 Pro

Oppo Pad 3 Pro

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 12.10-inch
Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 3
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 3200x2120 pixels
RAM 16GB
OS Android 14
Storage 1TB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9510mAh
OnePlus Pad

OnePlus Pad

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Premium design
  • Quality accessories
  • Vibrant and sharp display
  • Immersive speakers
  • Fluid software
  • Two-day battery life, 67W fast charging
  • Bad
  • Average cameras
Read detailed OnePlus Pad review
Display 11.61-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 9000
Front Camera 8-megapixel
Resolution 2800x2000 pixels
RAM 12GB
OS Android 13
Storage 256GB
Rear Camera 13-megapixel
Battery Capacity 9510mAh
Oppo, Oppo Pad 3, Oppo Pad 3 Design, Oppo Pad 3 Weight, Oppo Pad 3 Dimensions, Oppo Pad 3 Battery, Oppo Pad 3 Processor, Oppo Pad 3 Charging, Oppo Pad 3 Display
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto
Sheldon Pinto is based in Mumbai, and has several years of experience in reviewing smartphones and gadgets. As a Senior Reviewer at Gadgets 360, you will always find him deeply immersed in his reviews, switching from one phone to another. When the battery dies out, Sheldon is always browsing the web for a good sci-fi movie or reading up on cars and bikes. He also loves creating lists of interesting places to eat and travel.
Oppo Pad 3 Specifications Tipped; Said to Get 144Hz Display, Dimensity SoC, SuperVOOC Charging, More
