OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 were launched in India on Thursday. The wireless neckband-style earphones are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 36 hours on a single charge. They feature 12.4mm drivers and offer AI-backed call noise cancellation support. The neckband has magnetic earbuds, physical functional buttons, and an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. The Bullets Wireless Z3 support fast charging and Google Fast Pair. Notably, they succeed the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones, which were introduced in March 2022.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Price in India, Availability

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 price in India is set at Rs. 1,699. They are offered in Mambo Midnight and Samba Sunset colour options. The earphones will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, OnePlus Experience Stores, and the OnePlus website, as well as select retail stores like Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales and Bajaj Electronics, starting at 12pm on June 24.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Features, Specifications

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 earphones are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers, which are said to offer an immersive 3D Spatial Audio experience. The earphones support AI-backed environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for reduced call noise interruptions. They come with four preset EQ modes, namely Balanced, Serenade, Bass, and Bold. With the Hey Melody app, users can customise the bass level as well.

Bullets Wireless Z3 earphones support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, Google Fast Pairing, as well as AAC and SBC audio codecs. The physical buttons on the earphones can be used to increase or decrease volume, take calls, and access the voice assistant of the paired smartphone with a single click. According to OnePlus, the earphones are made with skin-friendly silicone material. They come with an IP55 dust and water resistance rating.

OnePlus claims that the Bullets Wireless Z3 earphones can last for up to 36 hours on a single charge. With a quick charge of 10 minutes, they are claimed to offer a playback time of up to 27 hours. The headsets are equipped with a 220mAh battery and a USB Type-C charging port.

