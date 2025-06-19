Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Audio
  • Audio News
  • OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 With 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 With 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 are claimed to offer a playback time of up to 27 hours with a 10 minute charge.

Written by Sucharita Ganguly, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 June 2025 14:42 IST
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 With 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India

Photo Credit: OnePlus

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 comes in Mambo Midnight and Samba Sunset colourways

Highlights
  • OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 support AAC and SBC audio codecs
  • They are said to offer an immersive 3D Spatial Audio experience
  • The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 have an IP55 rating
Advertisement

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 were launched in India on Thursday. The wireless neckband-style earphones are claimed to offer a battery life of up to 36 hours on a single charge. They feature 12.4mm drivers and offer AI-backed call noise cancellation support. The neckband has magnetic earbuds, physical functional buttons, and an IP55 rating for dust and water resistance. The Bullets Wireless Z3 support fast charging and Google Fast Pair. Notably, they succeed the OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z2 earphones, which were introduced in March 2022.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Price in India, Availability

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 price in India is set at Rs. 1,699. They are offered in Mambo Midnight and Samba Sunset colour options. The earphones will be available via Amazon, Flipkart, Myntra, OnePlus Experience Stores, and the OnePlus website, as well as select retail stores like Croma, Reliance, Vijay Sales and Bajaj Electronics, starting at 12pm on June 24.

OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Features, Specifications

The OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 earphones are equipped with 12.4mm dynamic bass drivers, which are said to offer an immersive 3D Spatial Audio experience. The earphones support AI-backed environmental noise cancellation (ENC) for reduced call noise interruptions. They come with four preset EQ modes, namely Balanced, Serenade, Bass, and Bold. With the Hey Melody app, users can customise the bass level as well.

Bullets Wireless Z3 earphones support Bluetooth 5.4 connectivity, Google Fast Pairing, as well as AAC and SBC audio codecs. The physical buttons on the earphones can be used to increase or decrease volume, take calls, and access the voice assistant of the paired smartphone with a single click. According to OnePlus, the earphones are made with skin-friendly silicone material. They come with an IP55 dust and water resistance rating.

OnePlus claims that the Bullets Wireless Z3 earphones can last for up to 36 hours on a single charge. With a quick charge of 10 minutes, they are claimed to offer a playback time of up to 27 hours. The headsets are equipped with a 220mAh battery and a USB Type-C charging port.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Price in India, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 India Launch, OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 Features, OnePlus
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita Ganguly
Sucharita is a writer with Gadgets 360 and is mostly found playing with her cat in her free time. She has previously worked at breaking news desks across organizations. Powered by coffee, The Beatles, Bowie, and her newfound love for BTS, she aims to work towards contributing to a better media environment for women and queer folk. More
Vivo T4 Lite 5G India Launch Date Announced; to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 With 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi

Advertisement

Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Vivo Y400 Pro 5G: Everything We Know Ahead of India Launch on June 20
  2. Poco F7 5G to Be Equipped With a Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 SoC
  3. Oppo Reno 14 5G, Reno 14 Pro 5G India Launch Timeline Leaked
  4. BSNL Announces Name of Its 5G Service in India
  5. Vivo T4 Lite 5G to Launch in India on June 24; Chipset Confirmed
  6. Vivo X Fold 5 Dimensions, Charging Capacity Revealed Ahead of Launch
  7. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 With Up to 36 Hours Battery Launched in India
  8. Apple's Foldable iPhone to Enter Production Later This Year: Ming-Chi Kuo
  9. Nothing Phone 3 to Offer Longer Software Support Than Its Predecessor
  10. Vodafone Idea to Bring Direct-to-Device Satellite Connectivity to India
#Latest Stories
  1. Oppo Reno 14 5G Series India Launch Confirmed: Expected Price, Specifications
  2. Google Messages Widely Rolling Out Snooze Notifications and Delete for Everyone Features
  3. OnePlus Bullets Wireless Z3 With 12.4mm Drivers, Up to 36 Hours of Battery Life Launched in India
  4. Microsoft Planning Thousands More Job Cuts Aimed at Salespeople
  5. Vivo T4 Lite 5G India Launch Date Announced; to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC
  6. Coinbase Launches Stablecoin Payments Service for E-Commerce
  7. Iran Crypto Exchange Nobitex Hit by Hackers, $90 Million Destroyed
  8. Vodafone Idea Partners With AST SpaceMobile to Bring Direct-to-Device Satellite Connectivity to India
  9. Microsoft Said to Be Prepared to Abandon High-Stakes Talks with OpenAI
  10. Stellar Blade's Nintendo Switch 2 Port Reportedly in Development After Successful PC Launch
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »