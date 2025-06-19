Vivo Y400 Pro 5G is scheduled to make its debut in India soon. In recent weeks, key specifications of the upcoming handset have surfaced through teasers shared by the China-based OEM, alongside leaks from credible sources. It is teased to be the slimmest phone in the segment with a 3D curved display. A MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor is expected to power the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G and it may come in a silver finish, alongside other colour options.

As we wait for the official reveal, here's everything we know about the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G including its launch date, expected price in India, features, specifications, and more.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G India Launch Details

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G will be launched in India on June 20 at 12pm IST. You may be able to catch a livestream of the smartphone's launch event on Vivo's official YouTube channel. With less than two days remaining for its debut, we can expect more details to emerge soon.

The promotional material from the company says Vivo Y400 series and thus, we can also expect other models in the lineup to debut alongside the Pro model.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G's price in India currently remains under wraps. The handset is expected to be launched in the Rs. 25,000 price segment. It could be available for purchase through Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and select offline retail stores once launched.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Features and Specifications

Vivo claims its upcoming Y400 Pro 5G is the segment's slimmest smartphone with a 3D curved display. While other details remain unannounced, leaks have given us an idea of what to expect. Here's everything we know about the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G so far.

Design

According to teasers shared by the company, the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G will come in a Freestyle White shade featuring a textured back panel. It is also tipped to arrive in gold and nebula purple colour options.

The handset is confirmed to sport a pill-shaped dual rear camera system, with sensors vertically placed alongside a ring light and an LED flash unit at the back. Reports suggest the handset could measure 7.4mm in thickness.

Display

In the display department, the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G could feature a 6.77-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen with full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The panel is tipped to offer 4,500 nits peak brightness.

Performance and Software

While official details remain under wraps, a tipster suggests that the upcoming handset may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. It could be introduced in two RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The handset is speculated to ship with Android 15-based Funtouch 15.

Rumours suggest it may boast several artificial intelligence (AI)-backed features, such as AI Transcript Assist, AI Note Assist, AI Screen Translation, AI Superlink, and Google's Circle-to-Search. Additionally, Vivo could include an optical fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.

Camera

For optics, the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G is confirmed to arrive with a dual camera system at the back. It is tipped to comprise a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. The Vivo handset could also sport a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

With 4K Video Front and Rear Camera, you can now flex with your front cam too. So go ahead, slay your vlogs with the all new vivo Y400 Pro. ​



Stay Tuned to know more.https://t.co/Pda19NMsM6#vivoY400Pro #vivoYseries #ItsMyStyle #DreamChaser pic.twitter.com/vXUTN6wGRt — vivo India (@Vivo_India) June 18, 2025

Vivo says both front and rear cameras on the Y400 Pro 5G will get 4K video recording capabilities.

Battery

The Vivo Y400 Pro 5G is likely to pack a 5,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. Stay tuned for our coverage of the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G leading up to its launch in India on June 20.

