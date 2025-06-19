Technology News
Vivo Y400 Pro 5G: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More

From launch date to expected specifications, here's everything we know about the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G so far.

Written by Shaurya Tomer, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 June 2025 06:30 IST
Vivo Y400 Pro 5G: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G is confirmed to arrive in a Freestyle White colour option

Highlights
  • Vivo Y400 Pro 5G will get 4K front and rear video recording capabilities
  • It is speculated to be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset
  • The handset will be launched in India on June 20
Vivo Y400 Pro 5G is scheduled to make its debut in India soon. In recent weeks, key specifications of the upcoming handset have surfaced through teasers shared by the China-based OEM, alongside leaks from credible sources. It is teased to be the slimmest phone in the segment with a 3D curved display. A MediaTek Dimensity 7300 processor is expected to power the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G and it may come in a silver finish, alongside other colour options.

As we wait for the official reveal, here's everything we know about the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G including its launch date, expected price in India, features, specifications, and more.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G India Launch Details

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G will be launched in India on June 20 at 12pm IST. You may be able to catch a livestream of the smartphone's launch event on Vivo's official YouTube channel. With less than two days remaining for its debut, we can expect more details to emerge soon. We will keep you updated with our coverage of the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G.

The promotional material from the company says Vivo Y400 series and thus, we can also expect other models in the lineup to debut alongside the Pro model. With less than three days remaining before launch, we can expect more details about the smartphone to be announced soon. We will keep you updated with our coverage of the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Expected Price in India and Sale Date

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G's price in India currently remains under wraps. The handset is expected to be launched in the Rs. 25,000 price segment. It could be available for purchase through Flipkart, the Vivo India e-store, and select offline retail stores once launched.

Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Features and Specifications

Vivo claims its upcoming Y400 Pro 5G is the segment's slimmest smartphone with a 3D curved display. While other details remain unannounced, leaks have given us an idea of what to expect. Here's everything we know about the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G so far.

Design

According to teasers shared by the company, the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G will come in a Freestyle White shade featuring a textured back panel. It is also tipped to arrive in gold and nebula purple colour options.vivo y400 pro 5g

The handset is confirmed to sport a pill-shaped dual rear camera system, with sensors vertically placed alongside a ring light and an LED flash unit at the back. Reports suggest the handset could measure 7.4mm in thickness.

Display

In the display department, the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G could feature a 6.77-inch 3D curved AMOLED screen with full-HD+ resolution and a refresh rate of 120Hz. The panel is tipped to offer 4,500 nits peak brightness.

Performance and Software

While official details remain under wraps, a tipster suggests that the upcoming handset may be powered by a MediaTek Dimensity 7300 chipset. It could be introduced in two RAM and storage configurations — 8GB + 128GB and 8GB + 256GB. The handset is speculated to ship with Android 15-based Funtouch 15.

Rumours suggest it may boast several artificial intelligence (AI)-backed features, such as AI Transcript Assist, AI Note Assist, AI Screen Translation, AI Superlink, and Google's Circle-to-Search. Additionally, Vivo could include an optical fingerprint sensor for enhanced security.

Camera

For optics, the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G is confirmed to arrive with a dual camera system at the back. It is tipped to comprise a 50-megapixel Sony IMX882 sensor and a 2-megapixel shooter. The Vivo handset could also sport a 32-megapixel front-facing camera for selfies and video calls.

Vivo says both front and rear cameras on the Y400 Pro 5G will get 4K video recording capabilities.

Battery

The Vivo Y400 Pro 5G is likely to pack a 5,500mAh battery with support for 90W wired fast charging. Stay tuned for our coverage of the Vivo Y400 Pro 5G leading up to its launch in India on June 20.

Comments

Further reading: Vivo Y400 Pro 5G, Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Features, Vivo Y400 Pro 5G India Launch, Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Price in India, Vivo Y400 Pro 5G Specifications, Vivo
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer
Shaurya Tomer is a Sub Editor at Gadgets 360 with 2 years of experience across a diverse spectrum of topics. With a particular focus on smartphones, gadgets and the ever-evolving landscape of artificial intelligence (AI), he often likes to explore the industry's intricacies and innovations – whether dissecting the latest smartphone release or exploring the ethical implications of AI advancements. In his free time, he often embarks on impromptu road trips to unwind, recharge, and ...More
Vivo Y400 Pro 5G: Launch Date, Expected Price in India, Specifications, Features and More
Latest Tech News »