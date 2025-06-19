Technology News
Vivo T4 Lite 5G India Launch Date Announced; to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC

Vivo T4 Lite 5G is teased to come with a 6.74-inch display.

Written by Nithya P Nair, Edited by Siddharth Suvarna | Updated: 19 June 2025 14:15 IST
Vivo T4 Lite 5G India Launch Date Announced; to Feature MediaTek Dimensity 6300 SoC

Photo Credit: Vivo

Vivo T4 Lite 5G is claimed to deliver more than 70 hours of music playback time on a single charge

Highlights
  • Vivo T4 Lite 5G will have a 6,000mAh battery
  • Vivo T4 Lite 5G will ship with a charger in the box
  • It will be available for purchase through Flipkart in the country
Vivo T4 Lite 5G will go official in India next week, the Chinese tech brand announced on Thursday. The new Vivo T series smartphone will be the successor to the Vivo T3 Lite 5G that was unveiled in June last year. The Vivo T4 Lite 5G is confirmed to come with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset and will feature a 6.74-inch display with 1,000 nits peak brightness. It has been teased to ship with a 6,000mAh battery. The Vivo T4 Lite 5G will be available for purchase through Flipkart in the country.

The Vivo T4 Lite 5G India launch will take place at 12pm (noon) on June 24, the company announced through a press invite. Vivo has also created a dedicated webpage on its India Website to tease the launch.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G Specifications

The listing on the official Vivo India website confirms that the Vivo T4 Lite 5G will be equipped with a MediaTek Dimensity 6300 chipset. It will also sport a 6.74-inch display with TÜV Rheinland low blue light certification. The display is touted to deliver 1,000 nits of peak brightness in high brightness mode.

Official posters show the Vivo T4 Lite 5G in two colour options with a dual rear camera unit. It is confirmed to have dual SIM support and will offer up to 2TB of expandable storage. The phone will go on sale via Flipkart, the Vivo India website, and select retail stores.

The Vivo T4 Lite 5G is confirmed to house a 6,000mAh battery and the company claims it is the first in the Rs. 10,000 price segment to offer this feature. The battery is said to provide more than 70 hours of music playback time, more than 19 hours of gaming time and over 22 hours of video streaming on a single charge. It is also advertised to be Vivo's most affordable 5G smartphone.

Vivo T4 Lite 5G will debut as a successor to last year's Vivo T3 Lite 5G. The upcoming smartphone also appears to share similar specifications with the iQOO Z10 Lite 5G, which launched in India earlier this week with a price tag of Rs. 9,999 for the base 4GB RAM + 128GB storage model.

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G

iQOO Z10 Lite 5G

  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
Display 6.74-inch
Processor MediaTek Dimensity 6300
Front Camera 5-megapixel
Rear Camera 50-megapixel + 2-megapixel
RAM 4GB
Storage 128GB
Battery Capacity 6000mAh
OS Android 15
Resolution 720x1600 pixels
Comments

Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair
Nithya P Nair is a journalist with more than five years of experience in digital journalism. She specialises in business and technology beats. A foodie at heart, Nithya loves exploring new places (read cuisines) and sneaking in Malayalam movie dialogues to spice up conversations. More
