Research from Virginia Tech has highlighted sewage surveillance as a powerful tool in addressing antimicrobial resistance (AMR). This method, tested across numerous countries, appears more effective than individual testing, particularly in tracking resistant bacteria in communities facing limited resources. The study was published in Nature Water and it suggest that by monitoring sewage, public health teams can obtain a broad view of AMR presence, helping to reduce the impacts on vulnerable communities.

As per the latest research, antimicrobial resistance, where bacteria survive against standard antibiotic treatments, is increasingly challenging to control. In the US alone, waterborne diseases affect more than 7 million people annually, with costs exceeding $3 billion. Researchers such as Dr. Leigh-Anne Krometis from Virginia Tech's biological systems engineering department and Dr. Alasdair Cohen and Dr. Julia Gohlke from population health sciences are aiming to implement sewage testing in rural communities, where issues with waterborne diseases are particularly acute.

Addressing Socioeconomic Disparities

As per a report by Science Daily, the study also draws attention to links between AMR and socioeconomic conditions. By analysing samples from 23 countries, researchers found that socioeconomic factors like healthcare accessibility often influence AMR levels. Samples were compared using data from the World Bank, with notable findings that AMR levels tended to be more consistent within individual countries than across different nations.

Future Directions in Public Health Monitoring

Virginia Tech's Fralin Life Sciences Institute, with support from the National Science Foundation's Research Traineeship, is advancing research to apply sewage surveillance technology on a larger scale. The program, led by Dr. Marc Edwards, an environmental engineer, aims to improve public health response tools by identifying early indicators of AMR in at-risk communities. Findings from sewage monitoring could offer communities targeted responses to localised outbreaks, potentially mitigating the impact of AMR on the most affected populations.