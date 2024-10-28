Technology News
Supernova SN 1181 Reveals Rare “Zombie Star” in Pa 30 Nebula

The discovery of a “zombie star” in the Pa 30 nebula provides new insights into supernovae and cosmic history.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 28 October 2024 16:52 IST
Photo Credit: Keck Observatory/Adam Makarenko

Pa 30: A supernova remnant from 1181, expanding at 1,000 km/s.

  • SN 1181 linked to Pa 30 nebula reveals a rare “zombie star.”
  • Advanced imaging uncovers unique filaments expanding from the core.
  • Findings challenge existing theories about supernova explosions.
A supernova that appeared in 1181 has been linked to the Pa 30 nebula giving us a rare “zombie star.” This discovery raises new questions about how these celestial events unfold. Advanced imaging techniques from the W.M. Keck Observatory uncovered unusual filaments expanding from the core of this supernova remnant. The supernova, recorded as SN 1181, was observed near the Cassiopeia constellation and shone for six months before fading. It is one of the few pre-telescope supernovae documented in history.

For centuries, SN 1181 was considered an "orphan" because no visible celestial bodies were connected to it. However, in 2021, scientists linked its remnant to the Pa 30 nebula, which was first discovered in 2013 through citizen science efforts.

The Zombie Star

At the heart of the Pa 30 nebula is the “zombie star,” a remnant of the original explosion. This star survived a thermonuclear explosion on a white dwarf, which typically would have been destroyed. This partial explosion is classified as a Type Iax supernova. The team of researchers, led by Tim Cunningham and Ilaria Caiazzo, obtained a detailed view of the strange filaments that resemble dandelion petals.

Advanced Imaging Techniques

Using the Keck Cosmic Web Imager (KCWI), scientists first created a 3D map of the nebula. This technology allowed them to measure the speed of the filaments, which are expanding at about 1,000 kilometers per second. They noted that this speed indicates the material has not changed since the explosion in 1181.

New Insights into Supernova

The research sheds light on the asymmetry of the supernova, indicating that the explosion's characteristics were unusual. The findings prompt further questions about the nature of supernovae and their remnants in the universe.

 

zombie star, supernova SN 1181, Pa 30 nebula, astrophysic, cosmic events
