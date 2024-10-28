Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Mobiles
  • Mobiles News
  • iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Arrive With 6.06 inch LTPS OLED Screen, 3,279mAh Battery and Apple's In House Modem

iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Arrive With 6.06-inch LTPS OLED Screen, 3,279mAh Battery and Apple's In-House Modem

Apple's purported iPhone SE 4 is said to be equipped with a 48-megapixel rear camera and a 12-megapixel front-facing camera.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 28 October 2024 13:38 IST
iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Arrive With 6.06-inch LTPS OLED Screen, 3,279mAh Battery and Apple's In-House Modem

Photo Credit: Apple

The iPhone SE 4 could sport a display that is quite similar to the iPhone 14 (pictured)

Highlights
  • iPhone SE 4 is tipped to arrive by March 2025
  • Apple could equip its fourth generation iPhone SE model with an A18 chip
  • The iPhone SE 4 is said to support Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.3 connectivity
Advertisement

iPhone SE 4 could arrive in early 2025 as the company's successor to the iPhone SE (2022) model, according to recent reports. A tipster has now leaked details of Apple's next affordable iPhone model, giving enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the handset. The fourth-generation iPhone SE is said to sport a 6.06-inch OLED screen and run on Apple's A18 chip, the same processor that powers the iPhone 16 model, and might also be the first phone from Apple to feature its in-house modem.

iPhone SE 4 Specifications (Leaked) 

According to details shared on X (formerly Twitter) by tipster Jukanlosreve (@jukanlosreve), the purported iPhone SE 4 will sport a 6.06-inch (1,170x2,532 pixels) LTPS OLED screen with 800nits peak brightness. The screen is said to be produced using Samsung's M11 OLED materials, which were also used by Apple for its iPhone 14 model that arrived in 2022.

It will also be the first smartphone from Apple since the iPhone 14 to sport a display notch — all four models in the iPhone 15 series and iPhone 16 lineup feature Apple's Dynamic Island that was introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone SE 4 will also be the first in that lineup to ditch the home button and swap Touch ID with Face ID support.

The tipster also claims that the iPhone SE 4 will be powered by Apple's A18 chip, built using TSMC's current-generation N3E process technology. it will also be equipped with 8GB of RAM and have 128GB of storage, and these specifications suggest that the handset will offer support for Apple Intelligence.

Apple will also equip the iPhone SE 4 with its first in-house modem, codenamed Centauri, that will be by produced by TSMC, according to the tipster. 

In line with previous reports, the latest leak hints at the arrival of a 48-megapixel rear camera with a Sony IMX904 sensor, as well as a 12-megapixel TrueDepth selfie camera, with an f/1.9 aperture and autofocus. 

Other leaked specifications of the purported iPhone SE 4 include a 3,279mAh battery (the largest on an SE model to date) along with support for 20W USB-PD charging support over a USB Type-C port, and 15W wireless charging (MagSafe and Qi2). 

iPhone SE 4 Price, Launch Date (Leaked)

According to the tipster, Apple will launch the iPhone SE 4 by March 2025, which suggests it could be unveiled before Apple's spring event. The handset is said to be priced between $499 (roughly Rs. 42,000) and $549 (roughly Rs. 46,200).

Apple's third-generation iPhone SE was launched in India in March 2022, and pricing for the smartphone started at Rs. 43,990, for the base model with 64GB of storage, while its successor is expected to be unveiled next year, with double the amount of storage. 

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

Apple iPhone SE (2022)

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Powerful SoC
  • IP67 rating, wireless charging
  • Slim and light
  • Regular software updates
  • Bad
  • Small, low-res display
  • Gets warm when stressed
  • Average low-light camera performance
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone SE (2022) review
Display 4.70-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 7-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel
Storage 64GB, 128GB, 256GB
OS iOS 15
Resolution 750x1334 pixels
iPhone 14

iPhone 14

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Good overall performance
  • Great camera quality in daylight
  • iOS ecosystem and ease of use
  • Bad
  • Dated design and notch
  • Very similar to iPhone 13
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 review
Display 6.06-inch
Processor Apple A15 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1170x2532 pixels
iPhone 15

iPhone 15

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Big upgrades over the 14
  • Excellent ergonomics, build quality
  • Very good all-round performance
  • Apple ecosystem benefits
  • Bad
  • Relatively slow charging
  • Expensive
  • Still a 60Hz display
Read detailed Apple iPhone 15 review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB
OS iOS 17
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
iPhone 14 Pro

iPhone 14 Pro

  • REVIEW
  • KEY SPECS
  • NEWS
  • Design
  • Display
  • Software
  • Performance
  • Battery Life
  • Camera
  • Value for Money
  • Good
  • Superb display with always-on mode
  • Excellent overall performance
  • Good battery life
  • All cameras take high-quality stills and video
  • Regular iOS updates for many years
  • Bad
  • Extremely expensive
  • Relatively slow charging and transfer speed
  • Gets warm under heavy workloads
  • Limited customisation for Dynamic Island
Read detailed Apple iPhone 14 Pro review
Display 6.10-inch
Processor Apple A16 Bionic
Front Camera 12-megapixel
Rear Camera 48-megapixel + 12-megapixel + 12-megapixel
RAM 6GB
Storage 128GB, 256GB, 512GB, 1TB
OS iOS 16
Resolution 1179x2556 pixels
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: iPhone SE 4, iPhone SE 4 Specifications, iPhone SE 4 Price, iPhone SE 2022, iPhone, Apple
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Starfield 2 Will 'One Hell of a Game', Former Bethesda Designer Says

Related Stories

iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Arrive With 6.06-inch LTPS OLED Screen, 3,279mAh Battery and Apple's In-House Modem
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. iPhone SE 4 Tipped to Arrive With A18 Chip, In-House Apple Modem and More
  2. OnePlus 13 Battery Capacity and Charging Details Revealed
  3. Realme GT 7 Pro Spotted on Geekbench Again; MIIT Listing Suggests Features
  4. Huawei Mate XT Ultimate Design's Durability Test Shows a Vital Flaw
  5. Itel S25 Ultra Hands-On Images, Price, Key Features Leaked
  6. Why Apple Has Been Blocked From Selling iPhone 16 Models in Indonesia
  7. Xiaomi 15 Pro Key Specifications Confirmed Ahead of Launch Tomorrow
  8. iQOO 13 Teased to Have 7.99mm Slim Body; Confirmed to See Price Hike
#Latest Stories
  1. Government Issues Advisory to Curb Hoax Bomb Threats on Social Media
  2. Call of Duty: Black Ops 6 on Game Pass Could Add Up to 4 Million New Subscribers to Service, Analysts Say
  3. iQOO 13 Teased to Measure 7.99mm in Thickness; Confirmed to See Price Hike
  4. Tata Tiago EV Surpasses Milestone of 50,000 Units Delivery Since Launch
  5. Union Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw Meets Meta's Chief AI Scientist to Discuss Opportunities in Artificial Intelligence
  6. Itel S25 Ultra Hands-On Images Surface Online; Price, Key Features Tipped
  7. New Tardigrade Species Hypsibius henanensis Reveals Unique Radiation Survival Mechanisms
  8. TSMC Said to Suspend Shipments to China Firm After Chip Found on Huawei AI Processor
  9. Ultraviolette F77 Mach 2 Might Soon Launch in Europe, Pricing Revealed
  10. Meta NotebookLlama AI Podcast Generator Released as ‘Open Source Tool' to Take on Google's NotebookLM
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2024. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »