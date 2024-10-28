iPhone SE 4 could arrive in early 2025 as the company's successor to the iPhone SE (2022) model, according to recent reports. A tipster has now leaked details of Apple's next affordable iPhone model, giving enthusiasts an idea of what to expect from the handset. The fourth-generation iPhone SE is said to sport a 6.06-inch OLED screen and run on Apple's A18 chip, the same processor that powers the iPhone 16 model, and might also be the first phone from Apple to feature its in-house modem.

iPhone SE 4 Specifications (Leaked)

According to details shared on X (formerly Twitter) by tipster Jukanlosreve (@jukanlosreve), the purported iPhone SE 4 will sport a 6.06-inch (1,170x2,532 pixels) LTPS OLED screen with 800nits peak brightness. The screen is said to be produced using Samsung's M11 OLED materials, which were also used by Apple for its iPhone 14 model that arrived in 2022.

It will also be the first smartphone from Apple since the iPhone 14 to sport a display notch — all four models in the iPhone 15 series and iPhone 16 lineup feature Apple's Dynamic Island that was introduced on the iPhone 14 Pro. The iPhone SE 4 will also be the first in that lineup to ditch the home button and swap Touch ID with Face ID support.

The tipster also claims that the iPhone SE 4 will be powered by Apple's A18 chip, built using TSMC's current-generation N3E process technology. it will also be equipped with 8GB of RAM and have 128GB of storage, and these specifications suggest that the handset will offer support for Apple Intelligence.

Apple will also equip the iPhone SE 4 with its first in-house modem, codenamed Centauri, that will be by produced by TSMC, according to the tipster.

In line with previous reports, the latest leak hints at the arrival of a 48-megapixel rear camera with a Sony IMX904 sensor, as well as a 12-megapixel TrueDepth selfie camera, with an f/1.9 aperture and autofocus.

Other leaked specifications of the purported iPhone SE 4 include a 3,279mAh battery (the largest on an SE model to date) along with support for 20W USB-PD charging support over a USB Type-C port, and 15W wireless charging (MagSafe and Qi2).

iPhone SE 4 Price, Launch Date (Leaked)

According to the tipster, Apple will launch the iPhone SE 4 by March 2025, which suggests it could be unveiled before Apple's spring event. The handset is said to be priced between $499 (roughly Rs. 42,000) and $549 (roughly Rs. 46,200).

Apple's third-generation iPhone SE was launched in India in March 2022, and pricing for the smartphone started at Rs. 43,990, for the base model with 64GB of storage, while its successor is expected to be unveiled next year, with double the amount of storage.