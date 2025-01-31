Technology News
English Edition

Tesla Roadster Mistakenly Classified as Near-Earth Asteroid

The Tesla Roadster, launched by SpaceX in 2018, was mistakenly identified as a near-Earth asteroid, raising concerns over space debris tracking.

Written by Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 31 January 2025 23:31 IST
Tesla Roadster Mistakenly Classified as Near-Earth Asteroid

Photo Credit: SpaceX

An amateur astronomer discovered SpaceX's 2018 Tesla Roadster, mistaking it for a new asteroid.

Highlights
  • Tesla Roadster misclassified as an asteroid by the Minor Planet Center
  • Error underscores growing issues with space debris tracking
  • Experts call for better regulations on tracking deep space objects
Advertisement

A near-Earth object recently classified as an asteroid has been identified as Elon Musk's Tesla Roadster, which was launched into space in 2018 aboard a SpaceX Falcon Heavy rocket. The object was mistakenly listed as a new near-Earth asteroid by the International Astronomical Union's Minor Planet Center (MPC) on January 2, before the classification was withdrawn within hours. The error, made by an amateur astronomer in Turkey using publicly available data, underscores growing concerns over the tracking of space debris and its impact on astronomical observations.

Identification Error and Retraction

According to astronomy.com, the object was initially recorded in the MPC's database under the designation 2018 CN41. The classification was based on historical tracking data, but after a review, the discovery was rescinded just 17 hours later. The astronomer who reported the object recognised the mistake upon further analysis.

The Tesla Roadster was launched on February 6, 2018, as a test payload for SpaceX's Falcon Heavy's maiden flight. Positioned in the driver's seat was a mannequin named “Starman,” dressed in a prototype spacesuit. The car was intended to enter a stable orbit around Mars but instead settled into a heliocentric orbit, periodically passing near Earth and Mars.

Implications for Space Tracking

Jonathan McDowell, an astronomer at the Harvard-Smithsonian Center for Astrophysics, told astronomy.com that the misidentification of human-made objects as natural space bodies is becoming more frequent. He warned that such mistakes could lead to significant financial losses, stating that the worst-case scenario was that a billion dollars were spent launching a space probe to study an asteroid, only to realise it's not an asteroid when you get there.

Over the years, multiple spacecraft and discarded rocket boosters have been temporarily classified as asteroids. Among them are the European Space Agency's Rosetta spacecraft, NASA's Lucy probe, and the European-Japanese BepiColombo mission. With the increasing number of space missions, experts anticipate that misidentifications will become more common.

Lack of Regulations on Deep Space Debris

As per reports, space agencies and private companies are required to track satellites and debris in Earth's orbit. However, no regulatory framework mandates tracking objects that have moved beyond Earth's gravity, such as the Tesla Roadster. In a 2024 statement, the American Astronomical Society called for transparency in tracking space objects to minimise interference with scientific observations and prevent potential collisions. With space exploration accelerating, concerns over orbital debris and misidentified objects continue to grow, reinforcing the need for stricter monitoring and classification systems.g

 

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: Tesla Roadster, SpaceX, Near-Earth Asteroid, Space Tracking, Space Debris, Space Exploration, Astronomy
Gadgets 360 Staff
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Acerone Liquid S162E4, S272E4 Smartphones Listed Online in India: See Features
Apple Arcade to Add PGA Tour Pro Golf for iPhone, Mac and Apple TV on February 6

Related Stories

Tesla Roadster Mistakenly Classified as Near-Earth Asteroid
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Brings Back Rs 189 Prepaid Plan in India: See Benefits
  2. Zepto Starts Delivery of Vivo Smartphones in Just 10 Minutes
  3. Google Search Can Now Call Businesses on Your Behalf
  4. Samsung May Bring Galaxy S25's Top Camera Features to Older Galaxy Models
  5. Microsoft Launches Surface Pro, Surface Laptop for Businesses
  6. iQOO Neo 10R Will Launch in India in an Exclusive Dual-Tone Colourway
  7. Bennu Asteroid Sample Reveals Organic Compounds That May Hint at Life Beyond Earth
  8. 5 Things to Know About Apple in India From CEO Tim Cook's Q4 Results Call
  9. Mistral's New Open-Source AI Model Outperforms OpenAI's GPT-4o Mini
  10. Bitcoin, Ethereum Prices Drop Amid Ongoing Crypto Market Volatility
#Latest Stories
  1. Ocean Warming Rate Quadruples Over Four Decades, Accelerating Climate Change
  2. Tesla Roadster Mistakenly Classified as Near-Earth Asteroid
  3. New Study Uses Math to Decode Creativity and Idea Formation
  4. Researchers Spot Unusual, Overmassive Globular Clusters in Ultra-Diffuse Galaxy FCC 224
  5. New Study Finds Active Lunar Tectonics, Challenges Moon’s Dormancy
  6. Bennu Asteroid Sample Reveals Organic Compounds That May Hint at Life Beyond Earth
  7. Rekhachithram OTT Release Reportedly Leaked Online: Everything You Need to Know
  8. Dabba Cartel OTT Release Date: Shabana Azmi Starrer to Stream Online Soon
  9. The Electric State OTT Release Date: Millie Bobby Brown and Chris Pratt Starrer Coming to Netflix
  10. Indiana Jones and the Great Circle Has Reached Over 4 Million Players, Says Microsoft
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »