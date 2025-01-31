Technology News
English Edition
  • Home
  • Games
  • Games News
  • Apple Arcade to Add PGA Tour Pro Golf for iPhone, Mac and Apple TV on February 6

Apple Arcade to Add PGA Tour Pro Golf for iPhone, Mac and Apple TV on February 6

Apple also announced that Synth Riders will get a new content update with an immersive experience featuring a track from rapper Kendrick Lamar.

Written by David Delima | Updated: 31 January 2025 16:27 IST
Apple Arcade to Add PGA Tour Pro Golf for iPhone, Mac and Apple TV on February 6

Photo Credit: HypGames

PGA Tour Pro Golf will be available starting February 6

Highlights
  • PGA Tour Pro Golf will be the next major addition to Apple Arcade
  • The game will run on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV and Mac computers
  • Like other Apple Arcade titles, PGA Tour Pro Golf won't include ads, IAPs
Advertisement

PGA Tour Pro Golf is set to arrive on Apple Arcade next week. The popular golf game series will make its way to Apple's subscription gaming service, that offers access to several titles without advertisements or in-app purchases. PGA Tour Pro Golf will include virtual versions of real golf courses, and it will offer support for real-time gameplay as well as multi-round tournaments. Gamers can also improve clubs and equipment, by earning in-game currency that can be used to purchase these upgrades.

PGA Tour Pro Golf to Offer Head-to-Head Mode, Multi-Day Tournaments

Apple will bring PGA Tour Pro Golf to Apple Arcade subscribers on February 6, and gamers will be able to download the title on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac computers. Publisher HypGames says that it was designed to be played with a controller, which means that compatible wireless Xbox, PlayStation, or other Bluetooth game controllers should work with the game.

According to the listing for the upcoming title, gamers will be able to play a realistic golf game across various immersive courses that are set recreations of popular locations. These include the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Firestone Country Club, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Harbour Town Golf Links, Latrobe Country Club, and The Links at Spanish Bay.

Instead of turn-based gameplay, gamers can engage can play in real-time, alongside their competitor. They can also take part in one-day and multi-way tournaments, and earn in-game money, which can be used to purchase upgrades in the game — like other Apple Arcade games, PGA Tour Pro Golf won't include in-app purchases or other microtransactions that use real money.

Apple also announced that Synth Riders, another Apple Arcade game, will be updated with a new immersive experience that allows Apple Vision Pro owners to experience rapper Kendrick Lamar's most popular song — Humble. — on the mixed reality headset. The new immersive experience will be part of an update to Synth Riders that will also arrive on February 6, according to the company.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on X, Facebook, WhatsApp, Threads and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel. If you want to know everything about top influencers, follow our in-house Who'sThat360 on Instagram and YouTube.

Further reading: PGA Tour Pro Golf, Apple Arcade
David Delima
David Delima
As a writer on technology with Gadgets 360, David Delima is interested in open-source technology, cybersecurity, consumer privacy, and loves to read and write about how the Internet works. David can be contacted via email at DavidD@ndtv.com, on Twitter at @DxDavey, and Mastodon at mstdn.social/@delima. More
Acerone Liquid S162E4, S272E4 Smartphones Listed Online in India: See Features
Hideaki Nishino Promoted to Sole CEO of SIE, Hermen Hulst to Continue as Head of PlayStation Studios
Apple Arcade to Add PGA Tour Pro Golf for iPhone, Mac and Apple TV on February 6
Comment
Facebook Gadgets360 Twitter Share Tweet Snapchat LinkedIn Reddit Comment google-newsGoogle News

Advertisement

Featured
Follow Us
Latest Videos
More Videos
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Popular on Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Mobile Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. 5 Things to Know About Apple in India From CEO Tim Cook's Q4 Results Call
  2. Samsung May Bring Galaxy S25's Top Camera Features to Older Galaxy Models
  3. Microsoft Launches Surface Pro, Surface Laptop for Businesses
  4. Nothing Phone 3a Series Confirmed to Launch in India on March 4
  5. iQOO Neo 10R Will Launch in India in an Exclusive Dual-Tone Colourway
  6. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 7 May Get Snapdragon 8 Elite SoC; Other Details Leaked
#Latest Stories
  1. Reliance Jio Reintroduces Rs 189 Prepaid Value Plan in India: See Validity, Benefits
  2. Google Releases AI-Powered ‘Ask for Me’ Feature That Can Call Businesses for You
  3. Vivo Partners With Zepto to Offer Quick Door Stop Delivery of Its Phones in India
  4. ECB President Says Bitcoin Won't Enter Reserves of Any EU Central Banks
  5. AI Generates Fluorescent Protein That Nature Would Need 500 Million Years to Evolve
  6. Intel's Quarterly Revenue Tops Expectations as Investors Await New CEO
  7. Hideaki Nishino Promoted to Sole CEO of SIE, Hermen Hulst to Continue as Head of PlayStation Studios
  8. Apple Arcade to Add PGA Tour Pro Golf for iPhone, Mac and Apple TV on February 6
  9. Acerone Liquid S162E4, S272E4 Smartphones Listed Online in India: See Features
  10. Oppo Find N5, Find X8 Ultra Tipped to Feature Telephoto Macro Lens
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2025. All rights reserved.
Trending Products »
Latest Tech News »