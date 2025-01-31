PGA Tour Pro Golf is set to arrive on Apple Arcade next week. The popular golf game series will make its way to Apple's subscription gaming service, that offers access to several titles without advertisements or in-app purchases. PGA Tour Pro Golf will include virtual versions of real golf courses, and it will offer support for real-time gameplay as well as multi-round tournaments. Gamers can also improve clubs and equipment, by earning in-game currency that can be used to purchase these upgrades.

PGA Tour Pro Golf to Offer Head-to-Head Mode, Multi-Day Tournaments

Apple will bring PGA Tour Pro Golf to Apple Arcade subscribers on February 6, and gamers will be able to download the title on iPhone, iPad, Apple TV, and Mac computers. Publisher HypGames says that it was designed to be played with a controller, which means that compatible wireless Xbox, PlayStation, or other Bluetooth game controllers should work with the game.

According to the listing for the upcoming title, gamers will be able to play a realistic golf game across various immersive courses that are set recreations of popular locations. These include the Pebble Beach Golf Links, Spyglass Hill Golf Course, Firestone Country Club, Bay Hill Club & Lodge, Harbour Town Golf Links, Latrobe Country Club, and The Links at Spanish Bay.

Instead of turn-based gameplay, gamers can engage can play in real-time, alongside their competitor. They can also take part in one-day and multi-way tournaments, and earn in-game money, which can be used to purchase upgrades in the game — like other Apple Arcade games, PGA Tour Pro Golf won't include in-app purchases or other microtransactions that use real money.

Apple also announced that Synth Riders, another Apple Arcade game, will be updated with a new immersive experience that allows Apple Vision Pro owners to experience rapper Kendrick Lamar's most popular song — Humble. — on the mixed reality headset. The new immersive experience will be part of an update to Synth Riders that will also arrive on February 6, according to the company.